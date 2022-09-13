Safety Rules For Children: How To Ensure They Stay Safe In The Car or School Bus

Below are some basic safety rules for children parents need to keep in mind to ensure their safety while on the road.

Road accidents claim lives of millions of people worldwide every year and leave many others with severe injuries, resulting in paralysis. With the rapidly increasing number of vehicles on the road, accidents are likely to go up. This may cause you to worry more if have school-going children at home. Here an expert has listed some basic safety rules for children parents need to keep in mind to ensure their safety during their school commute, and while travelling with them.

Is your child traveling by bus or car on the regular basis? Well, then you may be worried regarding his/her safety, right? Below Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune, has provided some foolproof tips to ensure that your child is safe.

Make them wear seat belts

If you take the child by the car, then ensure that both of you wear seat belts. This is so important because if the car you're riding in gets into an accident, the seatbelt keeps you safe in your seat. Even if the car is moving slowly, you can still get thrown around, if you fail to wear a seat belt. In case you send your child with your friend or another relative then give them the instructions to do so. Moreover, kids should use a booster seat until they fit just right in a seatbelt. Here are some of the other helpful strategies for parents.

Let them sit in the back seat

This can be a good option for kids. If a car with airbags is in a crash, the bags burst out of the steering wheel and dashboard and will blow up like big balloons. Remember that the kid whose age is 12 years and under should never sit in the front seat of a car that has airbags as when they open, they can hurt kids.

Safety tips while travelling by the school bus

Parents should wait till the driver opens the door of the school board and asks the child to board. Do not make the child board the bus while it is moving as it can lead to fatal accidents. Everyone should form a line and then only get into the bus. The child should sit and not stand on the bus as he/she can fall during the sharp turns. The child should also follow all the instructions given by the doctor. No jumping, running around, or throwing things on the bus. While stepping down, the children should hold onto the handrail to avoid any falls. After children get off the bus, they should never walk behind it. Make sure that the driver can see you once you get down.

You may like to read