PTSD Awareness Day: How To Help PTSD Children Express Their Emotions?

Art and Play Therapy: Utilize expressive therapies, such as art and play therapy, to help children with PTSD process their experiences.

PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) can include direct experience, witnessing the event, or learning from a close family member or friend who has experienced the trauma. They can present with symptoms like distressing memories, nightmares, flashbacks, or intense psychological or physiological reactions when exposed to trauma reminders. As a result, the individual can manifest guilt, shame, or persistent negative beliefs about oneself or the world. The impairment can persist for at least one month or more, causing significant distress or impairment in daily functioning, such as social, occupational, or interpersonal difficulties. Dr Himani Narula: Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrician Director & Co-founder of Continua Kids, further explains that treatment includes therapy, medication, and family support, which can help individuals manage their symptoms and promote healing and recovery.

Play therapy and art therapy are both forms of expressive therapy that can benefit children with PTSD

Play therapy is a therapeutic approach that utilizes play to communicate and heal. In contrast, art therapy allows children to express and explore their emotions through various art forms, such as drawing, painting, sculpting, or making a collage.

Children may find it difficult to express their traumatic experiences and emotions through words. Play therapy allows them to use toys, games, and creative activities to represent their thoughts and feelings symbolically.

Play therapy helps children regain control and mastery over their trauma. They can rewrite the narrative, create favourable resolutions, and practice new coping skills within the play context, leading to increased self-confidence and empowerment.

Play therapy offers opportunities for children to learn and practice emotional regulation skills.

Art Therapy: Therapeutic Process

Art therapy enables children to express complex emotions and experiences symbolically, as they may struggle to articulate their trauma verbally. The artwork becomes a medium for communication, allowing them to externalize and process their feelings. Express and release pent-up emotions and tension, promoting emotional catharsis and a sense of relief. It encourages self-reflection and introspection. Creating art and engaging in the therapeutic process can enhance children's self-esteem and self-confidence.

Conclusion

PTSD can significantly impact an individual's well-being, relationships, and quality of life. It is essential for individuals experiencing symptoms of PTSD to seek professional help from mental health professionals specialising in trauma-related disorders. Treatment approaches such as therapy, medication, and support from loved ones can help individuals manage their symptoms and promote healing and recovery.

