It is very unlikely that your kids don’t use any electronic gadgets at all. Many of our kids don’t just use gadgets regularly, they are addicted to some of them too. It is imperative that you keep a tab on their use of gadgets. Did you know excessive screen time is extremely harmful to your kids’ health? From obesity to dry eyes and depression to low self-esteem, excessive screen time is creating havoc on our kids. Whether your kid has just started using electronic gadgets or has been using for quite some time, you need to take certain measures. Here is what celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is out with her new book Notes to Healthy Kids, suggests to parents about the use of gadgets and screen time for kids.

1. No screens during meals – This will ensure that the child learns to pay attention to food and stays in tune with the stomach. This will improve leptin sensitivity and prevent overeating episodes in the future. This will also instil the importance of meal times.

2. No screens at least 60 mins before sleeping – This will ensure a restful sleep which is critical for recovery and growth at this age. Hormones like the growth hormone can then do their job during sleep. Disrupted sleep can cause a number of health problems in kids as well as adults. Also, no TV in the bedroom as there is a strong connection between having a TV in the bedroom and diseases like childhood obesity which have become like an epidemic.

3. Less than 30 mins of total screen time daily – This can exclude homework assignments on computer. Studies show a strong link between screen time and craving for junk food, especially sugar-sweetened beverages like colas, packaged juices, etc. Also, more the screen time, lesser the physical activity which can then lead to insulin resistance.