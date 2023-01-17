Parent's Guide: How To Conversate With Your Teen About Anxiety?

You can help your teenager feel heard and validated by showing support and understanding.

Anxiety is especially faced with new situations or transitions. However, it can be difficult for parents to talk to their teenagers about stress, especially during the teenage years when many changes are happening in the brain and body that can impact how teenagers think, learn, interact, and behave. However, parents need to have these conversations with their teenagers if they are concerned about their anxiety. These conversations can help them better understand what their teenager is going through and how to support them. Still, they can also make teenagers feel heard and understood, which can be essential to managing anxiety.

To have conversations with your teens, follow these three simple steps by Richa Mehrotra, Clinical Psychologist & Outreach Associate from Mpower:

Please encourage them to accept failure as a learning experience: Encouraging your teenager to face their failures and learn from them is essential in helping them develop resilience and a growth mindset. You can support your teenager by reminding them it has failures from time to time. Help them understand that failures are opportunities for learning and growth, and encourage them to take an active role in reflecting on what they can do differently next time. Additionally, you can teach your teenager how to stand up for themselves safely and assertively and how to seek support from trusted adults, such as teachers or counsellors, when being bullied. Making time for them: Having quality time with your teenage child after you return from work is very important for their development and well-being. By setting aside dedicated time for your child, you can demonstrate your love and support for them. In addition, you can encourage them to be more open and honest with you if you create a comfortable and relaxed environment for them to talk. Let them know you are listening to whatever they say. As a result, you will have a stronger bond and will be able to understand your teenager better. Quality time spent together can also boost self-esteem and confidence in your teenager. Boost their confidence: The best way to motivate them to think positively, even when things are not going well, is to teach them how to reframe their thoughts and see the silver lining. This can help them develop a more hopeful and resilient mindset. You can also model positive thinking for your teenager by expressing optimism and gratitude in your own life. Helping your teenager learn to think positively can improve their mental health and help them navigate challenges more effectively, and build confidence in their abilities.

In Conclusion

Discussing anxiety with your teenager is vital in helping them cope with and overcome their fear. Parents must create a safe and open space for these conversations and listen actively and empathetically to their teenager's experiences and concerns. You can help your teenager feel heard and validated by showing support and understanding, which can be an essential part of their healing journey.