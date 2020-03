Grandparents can transmit to their grandchildren the values and norms of social order © Shutterstock

If you’re among those many children who think old parents are a huge financial burden, this article may help you open your eyes. Science says grandparents are a valuable resource and can play a crucial role in the upbringing of a child.

Countless studies have highlighted the importance of positive parent-child relationships in the social and emotional development of children. What is not talk about much is the relationship between a grandparent and grandchild. The benefits of having grandma and grandpa go far beyond the healthy development of your children. Having grandparents around is good for the entire family. Here are some researched-back benefits of having grandparents:

They help in raising happy adults

Researchers say children who grow up with greater emotional closeness with grandparents are less likely to be depressed as adults.

They influence your child’s behaviours

Having grandparents can make a big difference in the lives of your kids. Grandparents can transmit to their grandchildren the values and norms of social order and influence their behaviours. Grandparents are also the right persons to learn family history from.

They reduce household stress

Researchers have also associated an emotionally close relationship between grandparent and grandchild with fewer symptoms of depression for both generations. For kids, having grandparents are the perfect companions to play with and have fun.

They offer an extra ear

Grandparents offer an extra layer of support especially when your kid is going through tough times. Sometimes children find it easier to open up and share their problems with their grandparents than their parents. According to studies, close grandparent-grandchild relationships during the teenage years lead to less behavioural and emotional problems with peers.

They offer an affordable childcare option

For working parents, grandparents play a vital role in raising kids. Having a grandparent around to take care of your kid means a great sense of relief that your child is in capable and caring hands.

They can teach children various skills

Grandparents are an inexhaustible source of knowledge and wisdom. They transfer knowledge, their own experience and various skills. This significantly benefit their grandchildren in building their identity.