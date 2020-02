Imagine you’re in a shopping mall and your kid suddenly starts throwing a tantrum. All mothers come across such embarrassing situations at least once if not often.

Toddlers are infamous for throwing tantrums and it’s a normal part of a child’s development. Children are more likely to act out when they’re tired, hungry, sick or in an unfamiliar setting. But this kind of misbehaviour can be frustrating for any parent. But you can teach your toddler to behave well. Here are a few parenting tips that may help tame your child’s tantrums.

Prevent tantrums from happening in the first place

You can do so by avoiding situations that might trigger frustration or tantrums. For example, don’t give your child toys that are not safe for him/her. Avoid situations where your child has to sit still or can’t play, like long outings or movie.

Love, praise and attention

Show your love for your child through hugs and kisses. But remember your displays of affection for your child should outnumber any consequences or punishments. Give plenty of positive attention and praise him for positive behaviour. This can motivate your toddler to follow the rules.

Prioritize rules, reward for good deed

Don’t overload your child with rules from the outset. This might frustrate him or her. Instead prioritize those focusing on safety first. Then you may add rules over time. Reward your little one with praise when he/she follows the rule.

Distract your child

When the tantrum begins, try distracting your little one’s attention by offering something else in place of what they can’t have. You may look for a new activity to replace the forbidden one. Changing the environment may help tame his tamper too. Try taking your toddler outside or inside or to a different room.

Know your child’s limits

If your toddler is tired, he or she may not want to do things you’re asking for. And in frustration, s/he may start to misbehave. If you know your toddler is tired, it’s better you cancel your grocery shopping trip then face the embarrassing situation in public.

Stay calm

Your own frustration or anger will further complicate the problem. So, you need to be calm too when responding to your child’s tantrum.