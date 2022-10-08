Neurodevelopmental Rehabilitation: Why Is It Essential For Cancer-Treated Children?

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Cancer is one of the top reasons for death in the pediatric age group. However, with modern medicine, children are surviving pediatric cancer. Still, childhood cancer survivors are commonly reported with various neurodevelopmental concerns and delays in different developmental domains, like cognitive domains, and emotional and psychological behavioural problems, including inattention, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. This is attributed secondary to the delirious effects of cancer treatment on the developing brain. Dr Himani Narula, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Director & Co-founder of Continua kids, shares the importance of neurodevelopmental rehabilitation for cancer-treated children.
Children experience various invasive medical procedures during their cancer treatment leading to extreme stress and anxiety, thereby experiencing a threatful situation that adversely affects their psychology and neurodevelopment. These factors are largely ignored in the existing scientific literature. However, there is adequate research on the adverse effects of childhood experiences on neural development. Additionally, cognitive impairment and behavioural and psychological disturbances are often observed in children who have survived cancer problems. Some children have been kept to have sleep disturbances as well.
While research has enough evidence on the impact of cancer diagnosis and the process of treatment on the neurodevelopment of kids, it's essential to take a step further and perform a regular neurodevelopmental evaluation for children and provide them with proper and timely psychological-emotional support to help them cope with these challenges in a better way.
Neurocognitive interventions and therapy with Family counselling and support can result in better emotional outcomes and reduced behaviours. In addition, the family can be prepared with behavioural techniques from time to time to handle the challenging behaviours during and after cancer treatment.
Routine developmental surveillance of children on cancer treatments and survivors by performing regular developmental assessments by professionals like developmental Pediatricians, followed by providing them with regular psychological, emotional and developmental support during their growing years, can help reduce morbidity and improve the quality of life for these children and their families and improve their developmental outcomes.
Follow us on