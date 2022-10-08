Neurodevelopmental Rehabilitation: Why Is It Essential For Cancer-Treated Children?

Dr Himani Narula shares the importance of neurodevelopmental rehabilitation for cancer-treated children.

Cancer is one of the top reasons for death in the pediatric age group. However, with modern medicine, children are surviving pediatric cancer. Still, childhood cancer survivors are commonly reported with various neurodevelopmental concerns and delays in different developmental domains, like cognitive domains, and emotional and psychological behavioural problems, including inattention, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. This is attributed secondary to the delirious effects of cancer treatment on the developing brain. Dr Himani Narula, Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrician Director & Co-founder of Continua kids, shares the importance of neurodevelopmental rehabilitation for cancer-treated children.

Stress And Anxiety

Children experience various invasive medical procedures during their cancer treatment leading to extreme stress and anxiety, thereby experiencing a threatful situation that adversely affects their psychology and neurodevelopment. These factors are largely ignored in the existing scientific literature. However, there is adequate research on the adverse effects of childhood experiences on neural development. Additionally, cognitive impairment and behavioural and psychological disturbances are often observed in children who have survived cancer problems. Some children have been kept to have sleep disturbances as well.

Neurocognitive Problems

Most common children get diagnosed with cancers under the age of five years. With improved medical treatments, the survival rates have tremendously improved, and they have higher life expectancy; however, these five years are also crucial for brain development. Therefore, rapid brain and functional outcomes are happening during these years. Unfortunately, SCIENTIFIC Research DATA states close to 40 to 100% of brain tumour survivors have various neurocognitive problems. These psychological problems can negatively impact school performance and daily performance leading to increased morbidity & Post-traumatic stress disorder, both due to the diagnosis and treatment, resulting in a psychological impact on the child and the family.

Impact Of Cancer Diagnosis

While research has enough evidence on the impact of cancer diagnosis and the process of treatment on the neurodevelopment of kids, it's essential to take a step further and perform a regular neurodevelopmental evaluation for children and provide them with proper and timely psychological-emotional support to help them cope with these challenges in a better way.

Family Counselling And Therapy

Neurocognitive interventions and therapy with Family counselling and support can result in better emotional outcomes and reduced behaviours. In addition, the family can be prepared with behavioural techniques from time to time to handle the challenging behaviours during and after cancer treatment.

Conclusion

Routine developmental surveillance of children on cancer treatments and survivors by performing regular developmental assessments by professionals like developmental Pediatricians, followed by providing them with regular psychological, emotional and developmental support during their growing years, can help reduce morbidity and improve the quality of life for these children and their families and improve their developmental outcomes.

