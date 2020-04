We are in the middle of a lockdown due to a global pandemic. COVID-19 has pushed almost the entire population of the world indoors and this includes children too. Being cooped up in the house with no outlet is bad enough for adults. It must be suffocating for children who are by nature playful and energetic. Of course, as a parent, you will want your child to read more and spend time on more creative pursuits. But to your dismay, you must be watching your child spend more and more time playing video games. This is bad and you must take immediate action to wean your child away from video games. You can try and be innovative in your approach and find other more interesting things for them to do.

Here, let us see why you must not let your kids spend too much time playing video games while the lockdown period continues.

Video games can make your child violent

Some of these games are violent and may have a bad effect on your child. According to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics, violent video games can increase aggression in a child. Researchers of this study say that kids who played more violent video games were more likely to think hitting was acceptable and were more likely to fantasize about violence than kids who did not. They also saw that these emotional changes happen in kids regardless of their age or gender, or how aggressive the child is from the start.

It can affect mental development

Kids below 2 years must not be allowed any screen time as it can lead to attention problems later in life. Even in slightly older children, say below 6 years, it can cause developmental issues because instead of focusing on learning to read, playing with other children and playing outside, they are glued to a video screen. Many experts say that even older children must avoid playing for more than 10 hours a week. More than this can affect performance in school and play.

What you, as a parent, can do

It is your duty, as a parent, to see to the overall well-being of your child. Keep a watch on the kind of video games that your child plays. All video games are not violent or bad. There are many that can actually help your child learn new skills. Try to get him or her to play such games. Help your child choose the right kind of games and play it with them. Be more involved. You can also set aside a particular time of the day to play video games. Be sure to stick to this rule. There must be no deviation. Play only during the stipulated time each day.

You can find interesting activities for the rest of the day. Include some reading or a little bit of gardening. Nighttime can be for star gazing and identifying constellations. With less pollution, the stars are clearly visible and this can help you device a game with your child of naming the stars. Be innovative and creative and you will be surprised at the difference this makes in your child’s life and attitude.