The nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased interaction between parents and their teenage wards, and it is having a great impact on their relationship. A lot of time this proximity results in more arguments, misunderstandings, conflicting opinions and emotional stress, according to Debjani Banerjee Faculty- Sociology and Social & Cultural Anthropology (CBSE and IBDP), Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

Speaking to IANS, Banerjee said that teenage is a more vulnerable and sensitive period of life for children. For parents too, this is a difficult phase as they try and navigate their changing relationship with children.

However, Banerjee said parents can make use of this extra time to build on their relationship with their children through better communication and helping teenagers find creative outlets to vent their emotions.

How the lockdown is affecting children’s health

Data released by UNICEF earlier this year revealed that more than 1.5 billion children and young people are affected by the closing of schools in 188 countries. Not only this is robbing the kids of their happiness, but the sudden change in their routine is making them more irritable, anxious, stressful and even insecure.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, children would spend most part of their day with friends in school or outdoors. Though online classes are being conducted, children are missing real-life interaction with classmates and teachers and interesting school events and this is making them restless from within, according to child psychologists.

As children are confined to their homes, their screen time has increased significantly and research has linked this to behavioural issues in kids including depression, and even violence.

What parents can do to help their kids deal with this stressful time?

Here are some ways parents can help their children adjust to this new normal and make lockdown period less stressful for them.

Let your children speak to his classmates more often either through phone calls or video calls. Regular virtual playdates with their friends could be great.

Start exercising together or take your kid for a walk in your balcony or backyard at least twice a day.

Fix a proper schedule for your kids at home – proper study hours, mealtimes as well as playtime. Doing this will help them get more organized and give them a sense of security.

Your stress can affect your kids. So, stay calm and have patience while dealing with your kids, especially during such trying times.

Researchers say messy homes and surroundings can increase stress. So, de-clutter your kid’s study space to boost his mental health and reduce stress.

Dr Samir Parikh, Director and Head of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences Department at Fortis Healthcare in New Delhi, advises parents to avoid restricting their children’s screen time and instead try to instil a sense of normalcy within their routine.

“We can create opportunities to stimulate their mind, for instance by encouraging them to pick up some new hobbies, skills or activities,” he told IANS.

Involving them in household activities in the form of a fun-based activity may be another way to make good use of this extra time, Dr Parikh added.