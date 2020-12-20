The nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased interaction between parents and their teenage wards and it is having a great impact on their relationship. A lot of time this proximity results in more arguments misunderstandings conflicting opinions and emotional stress according to Debjani Banerjee Faculty- Sociology and Social & Cultural Anthropology (CBSE and IBDP) Shiv Nadar School Gurugram. Speaking to IANS Banerjee said that teenage is a more vulnerable and sensitive period of life for children. For parents too this is a difficult phase as they try and navigate their changing relationship with children. However