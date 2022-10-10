Common Bicycle Injuries Among Teenage Boys: Wear Helmet To Prevent Skull Fracture

Nearly 85 per cent of children who sustained skull fractures while riding bicycles in the US were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

Parents, make sure your child wear helmets while riding a bicycle. A study has highlighted a horrifying number of bicycle injuries in children, especially among teen boys. It said: Over one million children in the United States fractured a bone while riding a bicycle over the past 20 years. Most of these victims were boys between ages 10 to 15 years old, and about 85 per cent of the children who sustained a skull fracture were reportedly not wearing helmets, the study revealed. The 20-year review also identified the common bicycle injuries among children.

The study findings were reported during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.

Common Bicycle Injuries Among Children

The researchers pointed out that even though roads have become more bike-friendly, a large number of children still suffer from injuries associated with riding bicycles. The study found more than 65,000 bicycle injuries linked to road accidents involving a motor vehicle. Broken bones and fractured skulls were identified as common bicycle injuries, particularly among teenage boys.

The study authors reiterated the importance of teaching road safety to children and promoting helmet use among them, especially targeting boys aged 10 to 15 years. They also encourage municipalities to evaluate traffic patterns on the local roads to improve bike safety for children.

For the study, the researchers looked at the data of patients registered at U.S. emergency departments with fractures associated with bicycles from 2001 through 2020, provided in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database. They then identified those aged 18 or younger.

The review showed that an average 50,975 fractures reported annually, of which about 71 per cent of patients were boys. A majority of patients with skull fractures, nearly 87 per cent, were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

While they saw a decrease in the number of pediatric fractures associated with riding bicycles over the past two decades, they found an increase in bicycle fractures in 2020. An increased use of bicycles during the COVID-19 pandemic due to cancellation of schools is believed to have cause the rise.

E-scooter injuries becoming common

Another study presented during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, revealed a surge in the number of children hospitalized for e-scooter injuries. The rate of hospital admittance was recorded less than 1 out of every 20 pediatric e-scooter injuries in 2011, which went up to 1 out of every 8 e-scooter injuries in 2020.

Of the total pediatric e-scooter injuries recorded during the 10 year-period (from 2011-2020), more than 10 per cent of all patients suffered a head injury, including a concussion, skull fractures, and internal bleeding.

The most common reported e-scooter injuries included arm fractures, minor abrasions and lacerations needing stitches. The average age of the patients was 11.1 years and 59 per cent of them were boys.