Benefits Of Play Therapy For A Child

What is play therapy and who needs it? Who should you consult for a play therapy session? Read on to know all about it.

Play therapy refers to a form of psychotherapy that helps children and adults deal with their emotional and mental health problems by playing. Therapists encourage children to understand their own emotions and share them with their parents. They use play as a medium to understand the child's needs.

Who needs play therapy?

When an adult faces mental health problems, they have the ability to self-introspect and identify the cause of their problems. Unfortunately, young children can't process their emotions or express themselves verbally. In such cases, play therapy is highly effective for children aged three and over as it acts as a psychological assessment.

Can play therapy work for your child?

Play therapy is deemed effective for children and adults who have experienced physical or emotional trauma. Survivors of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse also benefit from play therapy. It is recommended for people who have been bullied, severely punished by authority figures, witnessed armed conflicts or natural disasters, and experienced drastic life changes. Some other common issues that are typically addressed in play therapy include anger and aggression. Excessively aggressive children suppress their emotions and eventually feel suffocated by their situation. Play therapy helps them open up and be vulnerable instead of using aggression to express their feelings. Hyperactive children with ADHD and those who suffer from autism can also use play therapy to find ways to express their ideas and emotions freely.

How does play therapy for children work?

A child is taken to a playroom during the 45 minutes to an hour-long therapy session. They are given several age-appropriate toys to explore their emotions. The child may unintentionally indicate their emotional state while playing.

The therapist keenly observes the child playing with the toys, notices their discomfort, reaction and interest, and writes down their interpretations. At the end of the session, the therapist may ask the child or the family some specific questions to better understand the child's feelings. They may also use techniques such as group therapy, storytelling, role-playing, puppets, dolls, arts and crafts, musical play, dance movements, and creative visualisation to interact with the child.

Benefits of play therapy for a child

Apart from the child getting an insight into their own problems, play therapy can help the child to:

Improve motor skills such as walking, swimming, standing, running, using stairs, and other activities that use hands, legs, and torso muscles.

Improve their concentration, decision-making, and problem-solving skills

Improve communications skills and learn to adapt to a social setting

Use the excess energy for something productive.

Gain confidence in expressing their thoughts

Become more creative and imaginative

Learn to be more vocal about their issues and concerns

Successfully identify the source of their problems and pain.

Practise the solutions offered by the therapist in order to get better.

Helps to change undesirable behavioural patterns of children.

Improve interpersonal skills such as self-confidence, self-expression, and self-esteem.

Helps to improve communication gaps between parents and a child. Play therapy can be particularly beneficial for adoptive families to bond with their children.

Reduce hyperactivity in children suffering from ADHD.

Who should I consult for a play therapy session?

If you feel that your child can benefit from play therapy, you should visit a mental health professional who has had special training in play therapy. They can be a psychiatrist, psychologist, or psychiatric social worker who works independently with a hospital or institution. Another critical thing to consider while choosing a therapist is to evaluate how comfortable your child is with them.

The article is contributed by Dr Krishna Prasad, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore.

