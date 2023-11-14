Anxiety In Children: How Can It Lead To Social Isolation And Changes In Eating Habits?

Happy Children's Day 2023: Children can experience anxiety due to traumatic experiences or a pre-existing belief system. In children, it may be because of low insecurity, broken family, traumatic events that happened in a past life, the inbuilt thought or belief system that leads to the danger, etc. Phobias are also anxiety disorders that produce fear in oneself. Parents, caregivers, and educators must recognize signs of childhood anxiety. Behavioural Signs of Anxiety in Children By Dr Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, Kshemavana, SDM Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences:
Excessive Worry: Children with anxiety often worry excessively about various aspects of their lives, such as school, relationships, or performance in activities. They can ask the same question multiple times as they look for reassurance.
Digestive Issues: Anxiety can affect the digestive system, leading to issues like diarrhoea or constipation. Because of these experiences, they tend to isolate themselves from others, leading to escapism.
Peer Avoidance: Anxious children may avoid social interactions with their peers due to fear of judgment or rejection.
Withdrawal: They may become socially withdrawn, spending more time alone or engaging in solitary activities to avoid anxiety-inducing situations.
School Refusal: Extreme anxiety may result in school refusal as children try to escape the stressors of the school environment.
Anxiety Can Also Impact A Child's Eating Habits
Loss of Appetite: Anxiety may lead to a loss of appetite, causing a child to eat significantly less than usual.
Selective Eating: Anxiety can make children more selective about the types of foods they are willing to eat, leading to imbalanced diets.
Conclusion
Recognizing the behavioural and physiological signs of anxiety in children is essential for early intervention and support. If left unaddressed, anxiety can lead to social isolation and significant changes in eating habits. With proper understanding and assistance, children can lead fulfilling lives.