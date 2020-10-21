Dealing with an argumentative child can be daunting but it might not seem that big a deal if you know how to handle it properly. Read on to know 7 effective ways how to do it.

As children try to make sense of the world around them as they grow, it all tends to get a bit too much for them. In the process, they become argumentative, and the patience level of a parent reaches a standstill, and they are unable to fathom how to deal with the child and end up screaming. Has that ever happened to you? Have you ever scolded your child for being argumentative?

While turning a blind eye to their behaviour or scolding them seem like the best options at the time, they aren't the best solutions. Ignoring mouthy behaviour isn't the solution to the problem but addressing it and dealing with smartly is. Yes, it can be exhausting, but it is worth it if you wish to instil good values in your child. Here are ways to deal with an argumentative child.

Prepare yourself

With increasing age and knowledge, the demands will increase too. The first step to effectively deal with an argumentative child is to prepare yourself for future demands that may lead to several arguments.

Do not argue

While it might seem difficult to avoid an argument when your child is being unreasonably rude, you must control your anger. Do not argue with your child because it will have no conclusion. Walk away and calm yourself down, and then deal with it properly once you and your child calm down.

Treat your child with respect

Parents are the primary influence on a child. The way you treat your child will have a great impact on their behaviour. So, make sure you treat them with kindness and respect them.

Let them know the consequences

Sit them down and let them know the consequences of arguing with a parent. It will come in handy next time your child argues with you as they will already know the kind of punishment they will be facing if they talk to you rudely.

Understand their motive

Before you make assumptions that your child is always argumentative, think about the reason behind the argument. Perhaps your kid strongly believes in something and wants to put their point across but don’t know how, so they argue. Try to understand their perspective instead of arguing with them as they are still learning.

Ask questions

When your child refuses to eat something, ask them, “why they don’t like it?” “what do they think you should do about it?” Reflecting back and asking questions will not only help calm them but also make them less defensive because they will feel that they are always heard and understood.

Be a good role model

Model the behaviour you want to see in your child. Teach them how to express themselves properly and politely. Tell them the words they should use, and the tone that is considered more respectful. Most kids don’t know how to communicate in a polite manner, so you must teach them how to politely convey their message.