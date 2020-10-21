As children try to make sense of the world around them as they grow it all tends to get a bit too much for them. In the process they become argumentative and the patience level of a parent reaches a standstill and they are unable to fathom how to deal with the child and end up screaming. Has that ever happened to you? Have you ever scolded your child for being argumentative? While turning a blind eye to their behaviour or scolding them seem like the best options at the time they aren’t the best solutions. Ignoring mouthy behaviour isn’t