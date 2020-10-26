Raising a toddler can be a difficult job. But knowing the right things might help you raise a happy child. Here’s what every toddler parent should know.

Stubborn, tantrums, tyrannical – these are some of the words we associate with toddlerhood. We understand raising a toddler can be a rollercoaster ride, but this is one of the most precious times you will miss later. It is also an important phase when it comes to your child’s development. But it can be a tricky phase for parents unless you are an expert in child development and care. So, here are some things parents of toddlers should know. Also Read - Parenting guidelines: Here's how you can support the healthy development of your baby’s brain

Dealing with a fussy eater

Is your kid a fussy eater? Well, most toddlers throw tantrums when it comes to eating or finishing their meals. The best trick to ensure that your child is eating the right foods at the right time is to split the meal into five parts instead of giving them three big meals. Also, don’t forget to come up with a fun way to feed them. Also Read - Air pollution caused over 1.16L infant deaths in India last year: Tips to protect your newborn

Do not set too many rules

Implementing too many strict rules might feel like the need of the hour but it doesn’t always work. Frequent scolding might make them arrogant and prone to anger. For proper holistic development, try to keep a balance to keep their behavior in check. Also Read - 7 Effective ways to deal with an argumentative child

Notice their behavior

Toddlers can be extremely naughty and reprimanding their behavior is important. But you also need to appreciate them when they behave nicely. If you will keep scolding them without praising them for anything, they might not replicate good behavior in the future. Give them the motivation to be on their best behavior by praising them.

Set a sleep schedule

Another vital part of toddler development is their sleep pattern. Ensure you set your child’s bedtime and pay attention to the amount of sleep your child gets. A toddler needs approximately 11-14 hours of sleep in a day to be healthy and fit.

Showing affection is important

Play with your child, talk to your child, laugh with your child – nurture your bond to help them and you relax. While it is important to set a schedule and instill good behavior, it is equally as important to show them affection.

Listen to them carefully

Due to their busy schedules, many parents unintentionally end up ignoring their children. Children crave attention, and when they don’t get it, they tend to become irritated. Take out time to listen to what your child has to say. Not only will it make them feel appreciated but also encourage them to convey their ideas.

There is no such thing as a “perfect parent.” Your job as a parent is to raise a happy child who knows how to care and behave properly. First and foremost, it is essential to know how to help your child grow up into a self-sufficient and happy adult.