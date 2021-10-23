5 Most Common Toddler Problems And How To Tackle Them

If your child wants to get your attention, he will cry or whine.

Toddler behavioral issues are more likely to be resolved through common sense than through pressure.

Toddlers understand and feel more than they can express verbally. As a result, they may become emotionally overwhelmed, resulting in behavior such as acting out, screaming, temper tantrums, and so on. Here, Dr S. Giridhar, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai, talks about some common behavioral issues in toddlers and how to tackle them.

Screaming

Your toddler is full of energy right now, and he has probably only recently discovered that he can also shout and scream. Also, every time he does this, you come running from wherever you are and pay attention to him. Screaming does not imply angry behavior in a child because he does not yet understand that screaming is not a good thing.

How to tackle with It

TRENDING NOW

If you scream back at your baby, he may believe that it is acceptable to scream. You could teach him how to distinguish between a loud and soft voice. Shout in a loud voice and request that he do so. Then, with a lower voice, ask him to repeat himself. So, the next time the child screams, instruct him to speak softly instead.

Biting Nails

Biting nails can become a habit, and your child may even begin doing it unconsciously and without a trigger. It may become so habitual for him that he is unaware of it. This occurs when the child is bored or under stress. To deal with unsanitary habits in children, refer to this guide.

How to tackle with It

You may like to read

The more you scold, nag, or push him to quit the habit, the more likely he is to stick with it. He will outgrow this habit as soon as he realizes that other people are watching him, but it may take some time. Assist him in finding a suitable physical activity to help him de-stress. Do not bother him, especially in front of people.

Whining

Consider this. Your child is completely reliant on you for everything important in his life, including eating, drinking, support, and even getting cleaned after he/she poops. If he wants to get your attention, he will cry or whine. He believes that if he behaves in this manner, his mother will provide him with everything he requires, and this becomes his standard behavior.

How to tackle with It

If you hear your child whining, get down to his eye level and assure him that you are listening and caring. If your toddler asks in a normal voice to endorse that behavior as correct, respond quickly. Avoid triggers such as hunger and exhaustion, as these are times when whining can increase.

Crowd phobia

When your toddler is surrounded by a large group of people, he is likely to become unruly and unmanageable. This could happen at the mall, a crowded train station, or a crowded party.

How to tackle with It

Your baby is unaccustomed to large crowds of strangers in an unfamiliar setting and will want to cling to you or even force you to leave. Do not disregard this. Hug and squeeze your toddler's hand gently to reassure him that you are there for him and that he is safe. Take it one step at a time, gradually exposing him to the crowd, and finally applauding the fact that he bravely faced the situation.

Lying

Your child may not be able to tell the difference between reality and fantasy until he is 3 or 4 years old. He is still unfamiliar with the concept of lying, and he has no idea what the term truly means. They make up imaginary creatures and people while denying drawing on the wall or spilling milk.

How to tackle with It

Accusing your child of a specific action will not help. Instead, set up a situation or encourage a conversation in which he can easily confess rather than deny. If you overload your child with a long list of dos and don'ts, he may become overwhelmed and be forced to lie. Create a trusting environment by telling him that you trust him and that he should trust you.

Toddler behavioral issues are more likely to be resolved through common sense than through pressure. Support and understand your child, as these behaviors may be the result of stress or his discovery of new and strange things in his environment. The earlier these issues are addressed tactfully, the better it is.

RECOMMENDED STORIES