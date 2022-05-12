Children With Special Needs: Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions About Disability

Children With Special Needs

We are living in a very progressive world, but there is a lot of gap in the understanding of basic things. Disability in children is one such topic which requires some attention.

Children with disability are children who experience difficulty in certain areas, such as physical movement, learning, communication, and interaction. Some of the common special needs include physical disability, impairment in speech, sight, hearing, specific Learning difficulties (dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia), autism spectrum disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, emotional disturbances, and intellectual disability. One of the most common myths which are observed about children with special needs Is that every child with special needs is mentally handicapped or intellectually disabled.

Busting Common Myths and Misconceptions

On the contrary, the fact is that most children with learning disabilities like dyslexia and dysgraphia have normal intelligence or above average intelligence. About 10-11percent of children with autism spectrum disorders have above average intelligence and close to 30 to 40% have average intellectual abilities. Children with ADHD mostly have average or above average levels of intelligence.

Second, a very common myth about children with special needs is that many think that it is impossible for these children to succeed. Although it is very well known in research that early intervention and early Stimulation can help and support these children to overcome their challenges. Most early intervention programs are targeted at compensating for the lack of abilities. If these compensatory efforts to bridge the gaps in a child's development are well supported by parents and caregivers along with a regular, follow up with the professionals, it can bring tremendous improvement in the long-term developmental outcomes of the children with special needs.

One of the commonest myths that prevail in the society, is that children with autism spectrum disorder are antisocial which is baseless because children with the autism spectrum disorders do experience emotions and they do have the desire to socialize, but they have trouble communicating and expressing their emotions there leading to challenges in socialization. Hence providing them with early intervention and correct developmental stimulation can help them develop age-appropriate skills.

Another myth about children with special needs is that they do not have a purpose in life, but the fact is, that each child has its own personality, talents, and ideas. All we need to do is guide and support them so that they could explore their complete potential.

One of the myths that prevail in our society is that children with disability must stay home but the fact is that they deserve to learn and play as much as any other child of their age. A child with special needs does have the right to go to school and parents need not feel ashamed about their children. Instead, they should accept and support the child.

Last but not the least, in various parts of the country, parents of children with disability are considered to be cursed, but the fact is that disability is not a curse, and no child ever should be ridiculed or differentiated on these grounds. Every child has an equal, right to experience a safe learning environment.

Let us all take this opportunity to break the myths about children with special needs and equate them with equal rights to live and learn as any other child of their age.

