Take Your Child To A Dermat If You Notice This On Their Skin

Neck pigmentation can be itchy sometimes, but there is no pain. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, the overgrowth on the outer layer of the skin causes a dark and rough skin patch to appear on parts of the body. It is velvety to touch.

Have you ever noticed dark patches on your child on certain body areas such as the back of the neck or the armpits? It may be an indication of neck pigmentation issue or 'acanthosis', which needs to be checked by a dermatologist. "Some parents think it is just a skin rash or it is because of not cleaning properly. Sometimes, children are teased about it in school. These skin patches, however, can be indicative of a deeper problem," said Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

What causes acanthosis?

According to the doctor, the overgrowth on the outer layer of the skin causes a dark and rough skin patch to appear on parts of the body. "It is velvety to touch. Neck pigmentation is not contagious; it is harmless. The exact cause is still not defined and the patches can be seen on the neck, knuckles, armpits, elbows and knees. In some cases, they may also appear on the tummy, chest, face and lips. This condition is common for pre-teen and teen children," said the doctor.

She added that most symptoms often go unnoticed, and parents need to keep a special watch on "sudden darkening and thickening of skin". "The neck pigmentation can be itchy sometimes, but there is no pain. It is common among both girls and boys," said the dermatologist.

Possible causes of acanthosis in children

Higher level of insulin or insulin resistance: This is strongly linked to obesity. Insulin plays an important role in the body's normal growth and storing the energy generated from food. Insulin resistance leads to many other health risks, too. Hereditary: Though rare, this kind of condition can affect many children, whose families have a history of acanthosis. This does not indicate any underlying condition or disease. Other causes: Long term use of medications such as oral contraceptive pills or artificial human growth hormones. Appearance of dark skin on the neck can also be indicative of gastrointestinal or genitourinary tract cancers.

Are obese kids more at risk?

The doctor explained that while neck pigmentation is not a common condition, children who are obese are at a higher risk. "Overweight and fat accumulation causes fat deposits under the skin that leads to insulin resistance, and eventually acanthosis."

The second cause, she said, is "disturbed hormonal levels", such as an underactive thyroid gland, PCOS and Cushing's syndrome, which can increase the risk of neck pigmentation at an early age.

Treatment options

There are two parts to the treatment line for acanthosis in children. Part one is the treatment of the underlying cause:

In case of obesity, maintaining the child's weight should be the first concern for parents. This includes maintaining a good diet and encouraging more physical activity. The changes should be adopted by everyone, especially if obesity runs in the family. Avoid binge-eating of candies, muffins, pastries, processed food, sugary drinks, etc. Instead, eat fruits, vegetables and have a fibre-rich diet.

In case of hypothyroidism and other horal imbalances, other medications will be given to control it.

Medications are prescribed to keep the blood sugar levels regulated if the child has diabetes.

Second part is topical treatments for neck pigmentation:

The first line of treatment is use of retinol on the affected areas.

Vitamin D analogs are also used by dermatologists.

Chemical peels

In recent times, alexandrite laser treatment for the skin has also emerged as a solution to pigmentation, the expert concluded.