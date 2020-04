People often think that choosing a name for the first baby is a difficult task. But, when the second baby arrives, it gets even more daunting to pick a matching name. While choosing the name for the younger one, you may look for something that is unique, and which also matches to that of the older baby. You may want your children to have names that creates a sense of unity. In some cases, couples also change the name of the elder one so that they can name both their children together. If you’re also looking for matching names for siblings. These tips may help you pick the right one –

· When it comes to picking names for siblings, one of the common practices among people in India is using the same first letter. For example, Aisha and Alia, Akshat and Akash. If you like the idea, you can try too.

· Many couples also prefer giving rhyming names to their children. For example, Rohit and Mohit or Divyansh and

Divyanshi, etc. You can also try searching for a unique yet interesting rhyming names for your kids.

· You can also pick names which have same origin. For instance, Zain is an Arabic name, while Krrish is an Indian name which might sound a bit weird for the siblings.

· If you are taking the mythological route, then try naming your babies which matches each other, like Luv and Kush or Gauri and Nandini.

· How about choosing a name with equal number of characters and almost the same spelling? For example, Anika and Anita, Ashima and Anishma.

· In case your first baby has a unisex name, you can try giving a unisex name to your younger one too.

· It is also a good idea to pick names around a theme for your babies. For example Lilly and Holly are the names of flowers. However, don’t choose names like Jack and Jill or Cherry and Berry. These may sound silly once they grow up and they can be made fun of for the same too.

· If you have a boy and a girl, avoid giving them a gender-shared names or unisex names. Let the girl’s name sound girly and the boy’s name be little masculine. For instance Japneet and Jaspreet or Maan and Meet.

· In case you have more than two children, try giving all three children similar names so that any one of them doesn’t feel left out. For example if you have three daughters and the first two are named Ankita and Akshita while the third one is named Gunjan, then she may feel left out.

· When you choose names for siblings, don’t just stick to a thought of giving rhythmic or similar names. They can also have different sounding names.

· You can also choose the names which have almost similar meanings like Hriday and Mann or Pooja or Archana.

· Last but not the least, make sure that the names which you decide are logical as they will be your kids’ identity throughout their life.