It is sad but true. Suicide among students is a very real danger and there is always an increase in such cases around the time of exam results. Today, as the CBSE results are declared, it becomes necessary to know why this happens and what you can do about it. According to the National Crime Records Bureau, 10,159 students committed suicide in 2018. In 2017, the number of cases was 9950 and in 2016 it was 9478. On 18th June this year, two students committed suicide in Telengana. The figures show that there has been a steady rise in suicide cases among students over the years. In India, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of suicides every year. In 2018, this state had 1448 cases with an average of 4 suicides every day.

Today, the 10th standard CBSE results have been declared. This raises fears that there may some result related suicide cases in the future.

Why this happens

Most experts blame the current education system for this rising trend. There is always intense pressure on a student to excel in his studies. Parents, teachers and other persons in positions of authority demand the best from students. They are expected to be the best in everything, be it studies or extracurricular activities. So, in addition to academic stress, a student also has to face intense competition from his peers. This makes many students stressed, anxious and depressed. So, if a student is unable to secure the highest marks in examinations, it can lead to a feeling of unworthiness and total dejection. This can trigger chronic depression in students, which, in turn, can lead to suicide.

Be alert to changes in your child’s behavior

As a parent, you need to vigilant, especially if your child has just got his CBSE results. If his or her marks are not what was expected, it can lead to depression. Be alert for any signs that may indicate that your child is going through some mental turmoil. He may withdraw into himself and avoid company. Look out for any changes in appetite and mood swings. Even if your child is outwardly normal and happy, there may be many things going on in his mind. So, spend time with him and encourage him to talk about his feelings.

What you can do as a parent

You need to nurture an environment where your child can express his or her emotions freely. Make your kid understand that an examination is a milestone, not the be all and end all of things. Stand by your child and be encouraging and supportive. Encourage him to open up about his feelings regarding his results and have a positive discussion with him regarding his future studies. Don’t let negativity creep in at any cost. Even if your child’s marks are not very good, you can still look at the positive side of things and help him look at the future with optimism. Don’t push him to meet friends if he does not feel up to it. Let him take his time. You just need to be supportive and let him know that you love him and are there for him.