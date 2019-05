The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the board exam results for class 12 and 83.4 per cent kids successfully cleared the exams. While some kids have aced the board exams, some have not been able to live up to their own expectations. Children whose results are not up to the mark get into depression and many of them even turn suicidal. Several estimates suggest that in India, one student kills himself every hour. Last month, 19 students killed themselves after the state board in Telangana declared the results. However, here the problem was a mistake by the authorities as they uploaded the results. Students claimed that they were marked absent or given zero marks in subjects for which they appeared.

During the CBSE or any board result for that matter, your kids are bound to go through a range of emotions that are triggered by their scores. As a parent, you need to be extremely sensitive if your teenager hasn’t scored well in the board exams. Poor CBSE results can not only lead to self-doubt in him, they can also lead to low self-esteem and take a toll on his confidence. All these can have dire consequences on the mental health of your growing child, affecting his academic and personal life negatively. In a 2014 study published in the journal Biomed Research International, the researchers revealed that 70 per cent of class 10 and 12 students in our country, who sat for board exams, experienced anxiety depending on their academic performance.

Though CBSE results of class 12 are considered to be a make-or-break factor for the future of your kids, it is important for you to understand as a parent that life is way bigger than the report cards. This is the message that you need to convey to your child if he is depressed. Help him accept a negative situation, dig out the positives from it and move on. Show him the way forward.

WHAT YOU SHOULDN’T DO

Your kid is already feeling low about his result and in this scenario, it is important for you to be supportive and avoid saying or doing things that may add on to her depression levels.

Comparing with others

This is the last thing that your child deserves when she is already crumbling or reeling under depression. Let alone comparing, you should avoid asking her about the result of her classmates. This will make her feel worse leading to low self-worth and intensified depression. If possible, try to distract her from the whole scenario and request your relatives not to ask about her results.

Expressing grudge

It is understandable that the CBSE result of your child is a landmark in your life as well as a parent. You had not only pinned high hopes on him but also invested a lot of time, money and energy for his studies. So, it is only human that you will be extremely upset if your teenager doesn’t score as per your expectations. But you need to hold on to your emotions and avoid bursting out in anger or frustration if you see your child devastated. Your outburst can worsen his condition making it all the more difficult for to deal with the situation. In a study conducted at the Arizona State University, the researchers mentioned that children who are put under excessive stress by their parents to excel in the exams are two-folds more likely to experience anxiety disorders and depression as compared to their counterparts.

Punishing with harsh consequences

It is very common for parents to blame certain activities of their kids after their have failed to perform well in their exams. According to parents, the biggest culprits behind their kids’ poor academic performance are screen time and the time spent they spend hanging out with their friends. Well, some of the favourite activities of your kids, like playing video games for long, interacting on social media almost through their entire waking hours and going for parties frequently come with their own set of problems. They need to be tackled for sure. But imposing restrictions on these activities as a consequence of bad result in the CBSE exams is not a good idea. It can come with dangerous psychological consequences. Instead, you need to make sure that your child doesn’t withdraw or cut herself off from her surroundings.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

While it is crucial to avoid doing certain things in a stressful situation, there are certain steps that you need to take as a parent to help your child steer clear of this rough patch. This is that phase of his life when he needs you the most.

Talking to your child

Communication is extremely important to alleviate stress and symptoms of depression. Be your child’s best friend and boost her confidence. Also, this is the time to discuss about career options that suit her choice and circumstances. Ask your teenager if she would like to go for a career counselling session.

Watching out for behavioural changes

A poor or below average result in the CBSE exam can have a myriad of effects on your teenager’s mind, turning him suicidal too. So, you need to be watchful of his behavioural changes to prevent any untoward incident. Loss of appetite, irritability, trouble in sleeping, headache and nausea are some of the signs that can indicate stress in your kid. If you witness such signs, try to boost his confidence by diverting his attention away from exam results. When your child is feeling low, you should provide a friendly environment at home where he can open up about his emotions.

Opting for psychological counselling

If you see that your child is finding it impossible to cope with the shock of his unexpected CBSE result despite all your support, seek professional help. Taking him for psychological counselling will make it more comfortable for him to open up about his problems. The counsellor may be able to guide him better with his thought process.