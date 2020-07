The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce CBSE 10th result 2020 today. This could be a stressful time for students, parents as well as teachers. When the result is out, there might be some disappointed teens out there who may feel they haven’t achieved the grades they had expected. If their result is poor or less positive, they might think that wouldn’t be able to continue on the path they had seen themselves on or attend the same school. Thoughts of falling behind or being seen as a failure can even trigger stress and panic in them. If they are not comforted right away, such negative thoughts or feelings can cause havoc on their health and mental state. Therefore, it is important that parents provide their children with emotional comfort if they feel disappointed with the exam result. Here are some tips for parents on how to help their children if they do not get the results they want. Also Read - Global Day of Parents 2020: 6 ways to raise happy and healthy kids

Don’t scold your child for getting less marks

As a parent, you need to remain calm in the event of disappointing results. They are already feeling distraught or depressed for getting below their expectation. If you scold them for getting less marks, they might feel embarrassed and try to avoid you. And do not compare them with their friends or neighbor’s child. Remember that each teenager is an individual, and their capacities also vary. If one child is good at something, he might be bad at other things. Also Read - Yelling at your kids can give them lifelong complexes: Know how to correct yourself

Don’t let them bottle up the negative feelings

Bottling up stress or worries can make things worse, so don’t let your child bury his emotions or feelings all inside. Try to talk to your teen and make him feel comfortable to open up to you. Tell him that he can do better next time and that you’re not upset with him/her. They might want to talk to someone more neutral, a friend or a senior school mate. Be open to the chance. Also Read - Parenting tips: How to deal with your kids’ regressive behaviours during the quarantine

Reassure them that they have plenty of options

Your child might struggle to see beyond the result. Make use of your wider experience, and reassure them that there are plenty of options and show them the many paths. Then, provide help and support them in a new path. Make him understand that exams are not the final, life does indeed go on.

Best time to discuss your child’s future

Be careful while sharing the news of the exam result as some comments and advice from people may impact your teenager’s mental health. Discuss the results only with people you know will be supportive.

Give yourself and your child reasonable time to digest the results, and then you can discuss next steps. You can sit down with your teenager and whoever else that might help in planning the future. You can also seek out advice from organisations or people who can provide support.

CBSE Board will be announcing the CBSE 10th Results 2020 between 12 pm -1 pm. Once declared, students can access their marks on the official website of the board — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE Class 10th Result through apps and SMS services provided by the board. Around 18 lakh Students have appeared in the examinations.