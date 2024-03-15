Cancer In Adolescents: Unique Considerations In Young Adult Oncology

Cancer is a formidable challenge at any age, but when it strikes adolescents and young adults (AYAs), it presents unique considerations that demand specialized attention. Adolescents, typically aged 15 to 19, and young adults, aged 20 to 39, navigate a distinct phase of life marked by physical, emotional, and social changes. Understanding the intricacies of cancer in this population is crucial for tailoring effective treatments and support systems.

Biological And Developmental Aspects

One of the distinguishing features of AYA oncology is the broad spectrum of cancers that can arise.

While pediatric cancers may still affect this age group, AYAs are also susceptible to adult-type cancers. Cancer biology in AYAs can differ between younger children and older adults. Certain cancers, such as osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma, have a propensity for the adolescent age group due to their rapid bone growth.

Additionally, the developmental stage of AYAs presents challenges in treatment planning. The presence of hormones and ongoing growth can impact treatment response and side effects. Balancing the need for aggressive therapy with the potential long-term consequences on fertility, development, and organ function requires a nuanced approach.

Psychosocial Considerations

AYAs are at a critical juncture in their lives, striving for independence and identity formation.

A cancer diagnosis disrupts these normal developmental processes, leading to unique psychosocial challenges. Maintaining peer relationships, pursuing education, and developing a sense of self may be compromised during cancer treatment.

Moreover, AYAs may face issues related to body image, self-esteem, and intimacy, all of which can be profoundly affected by cancer and its treatments. The impact on mental health, including anxiety and depression, is also notable. Integrating psychosocial support into the oncology care framework is crucial to addressing these challenges effectively.

Treatment Adherence And Transition of Care

Adolescents transitioning from pediatric to adult oncology care face unique issues related to treatment adherence. The shift from a family-centred care approach to a more independent model can result in lapses in treatment continuity. Education and support programs are vital to empower AYAs to manage their health and advocate for their needs within the healthcare system.

Survivorship And Late Effects

As survival rates for AYAs with cancer improve, the focus shifts to survivorship and the long-term consequences of treatment. AYAs may face unique late effects, such as compromised fertility, cardiovascular issues, and secondary cancers. Incorporating survivorship care plans that address these specific concerns is paramount in optimizing the quality of life for AYA cancer survivors.

(Dr Sumanth, Consultant Medical Oncology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has verified this article)