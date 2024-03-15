Cancer In Adolescents: Unique Considerations In Young Adult Oncology

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Cancer is a formidable challenge at any age, but when it strikes adolescents and young adults (AYAs), it presents unique considerations that demand specialized attention. Adolescents, typically aged 15 to 19, and young adults, aged 20 to 39, navigate a distinct phase of life marked by physical, emotional, and social changes. Understanding the intricacies of cancer in this population is crucial for tailoring effective treatments and support systems.
One of the distinguishing features of AYA oncology is the broad spectrum of cancers that can arise.
AYAs are at a critical juncture in their lives, striving for independence and identity formation.
Adolescents transitioning from pediatric to adult oncology care face unique issues related to treatment adherence. The shift from a family-centred care approach to a more independent model can result in lapses in treatment continuity. Education and support programs are vital to empower AYAs to manage their health and advocate for their needs within the healthcare system.
As survival rates for AYAs with cancer improve, the focus shifts to survivorship and the long-term consequences of treatment. AYAs may face unique late effects, such as compromised fertility, cardiovascular issues, and secondary cancers. Incorporating survivorship care plans that address these specific concerns is paramount in optimizing the quality of life for AYA cancer survivors.
(Dr Sumanth, Consultant Medical Oncology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, has verified this article)
