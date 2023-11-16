Can Harsh Winter Months Affect Breast Milk? Here's What A Doctor Says

Photo: Freepik

Make sure your baby is latching on to your breast correctly. It is the most efficient way to increase your supply, said a doctor.

After the baby is born, there are many things that begin to worry the mother, especially to do with her baby's health. Since the baby's well-being is linked to that of the mother's, it is important that she pays attention to her own health. In the first few months of the baby's life, breast milk plays the most important role. It contains all the growth and immunity-boosting properties that babies need. But, mothers often worry if their milk supply gets affected because of the changing season, and whether in the cold, harsh winter months, they will be able to feed and take care of their little ones.

Dr Khusbu Jha, lactation consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, South Delhi, Kailash Colony says studies have shown that human milk is not affected by change in temperature because human beings have the capability to regulate their body temperature within a narrow range for optimal functioning. "There is no evidence that change in temperature affects the supply or efficacy of milk, but there are certain strategies through which you can maintain your milk supply irrespective of change in temperature and environment. Extreme temperature, however, may adversely affect your baby's well-being," she said, adding that breastfeeding, therefore, is important.

Things breastfeeding mothers should know

1. When you are ensuring adequate milk supply, evaluate your baby's latch. Make sure your baby is latching on to your breast correctly. It is the most efficient way to increase your supply. A poor latch is often the main reason a mother's supply of breast milk isn't as abundant.

2. When your baby is latched on correctly and draining the milk from your breast, it stimulates your body to produce more. If you are not sure how to determine if your baby is latching on correctly, talk to your doctor or contact a local lactation consultant.

3. Your body makes breast milk based on the laws of supply and demand. Increase the demand, and you'll increase the supply. As long as your baby is latching on to your breast well.

4. Always ensure that during the first week, the baby is effectively fed. If the baby is not able to drain the breast, the mother should pump 6 to 8 times to increase supply. During the first week, milk supply is under endocrine control, after that it is under autocrine control. So, mothers can use breast pumps to maintain supply during separation from the baby, or for non-effective suckling.

5. Breast compression is a technique used to help a baby take in more milk while breastfeeding. It is also a way to remove more milk from the breast when you are using a breast pump. "You don't need to use breast compression if your child is breastfeeding well. If you have a sleepy baby or a newborn who is not a strong nurser, breast compression can keep your milk flowing and your baby drinking," said the doctor.

6. Learning how to express breast milk by hand can be useful. During the first few days of breastfeeding, hand expression may be more comfortable; it may help to remove more breast milk than a pump.

"Breastfeeding and making breast milk requires a good amount of energy. So, to build up a healthy milk supply, fuel your body with well-balanced meals and healthy snacks. Add some milk-boosting foods such as oatmeal, dark green veggies, and almonds, chia seeds, nuts to your daily diet to help you get those much-needed extra calories. Don't forget to drink enough fluids every day. Drinking about 6 to 8 glasses or 2.5 ml of water or other healthy liquids such as milk, juice, or tea should be enough to keep you hydrated," said Dr Jha.