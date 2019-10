As a parent, it your duty to protect your kid from all types of harmful things, including stress. But it is also your duty to make your kid strong. Protecting your child from every obstacle by tackling the obstacle yourself is known as bulldozer parenting. This kind of parenting is also known as lawn-mower parenting or snow-plow parenting.

WHY BULLDOZER PARENTING OFTEN BACKFIRES

Unlike helicopter parenting, where the kid is observed from far, bulldozer parenting happens when parents take it upon themselves to solve each and every problem of their kid. The concept, as terribly well-intentioned as it may be, comes from the fact that parents care too much about their kid and want him to have the easiest life possible. By protecting your kid from each and every risk, parents are actually putting their child in a very unfavourable position. According to the University of the Sunshine Coast, Australia, obsessively protecting children will make it hard for them to solve a problem on their own. Kids will not learn how to bounce back from failure, and this will put them at a disadvantage in the future when they come face to face with any adverse situation.

HOW TO PULL BACK FROM BULLDOZING YOUR WAY

Every parent wants what’s best for his or her child. They are often willing to do anything for him. Now is the time to stopping interfering in your kid’s business and letting him deal with life situations on his own. Here is how you can control yourself from interfering overly in your kid’s life.

Trust your kid

Rather than placing yourself in between a problem and the kid, take a deep breathe, cut yourself some slack and trust your kid to handle that situation. As a parent, you want your kid to have as much positive experience as he can. But life is not all about only the positive things. You must also equip you child to deal with the negative aspects and conquer tough situations that he is bound to face in times to come.

Manage your reaction

It is not easy for a parent to tolerate his child’s failure. But you must control your reaction. Just tell yourself that failure is a part of life and it is for the best. Instead of removing obstacles from his path, show him how you, as a parent, deal with failure in a healthy way.

Don’t handle, teach

Instead of handling every difficult situation for him, teach him how to handle it themselves. The child may fail at the beginning, but he will soon learn and develop his skills. This will help your kid in the future.