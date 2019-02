All lactating mothers out there now need to know this. Breastfeeding using pumps can put your babies at an increased risk of asthma and other respiratory infections, says a study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. A breast pump is a mechanical device that is used by lactating women to extract milk from their breasts. The method of using breast pump for breastfeeding is linked to the depletion of oral bacteria and an increased number of pathogens compared with direct breastfeeding. These pathogens are the real culprit that put your little bundle of joy at increased risk of the diseases.

Keeping this new study in mind, it is extremely important for mothers to firstly know the basics of breastfeeding. Read on to know about that.

Latching baby onto your breast

A good latch is important for both you and your baby. Improper latch (sucking only your nipple) can leave your baby hungry and your nipples sore and cracked as the milk secreting gland won’t be compressed properly. Your baby’s mouth must cover your nipple and the areola to massage milk out of your milk glands. Hold your baby facing your breast, tickle her lip with your nipple to encourage baby to open mouth very wide. Bring her close and ensure she is not sucking on her own lower lip or tongue. If your baby’s chin and nose are touching your breast, know that she is getting it right. Also, make sure your baby is awake while breastfeeding.

For how long to breastfeed

Though an average time of breastfeeding is considered to be between 20 to 30 minutes, your child may take more or less time. As a mother, you just need to make sure that one of your breasts is well-drained at each feeding. Once your baby is done with one breast, then only offer her the second but don’t force. After draining one breast if she doesn’t want any more, start with the other breast at the next feeding. Also, wait for your baby’s signal that she is done. Let her go of the nipple herself. If she is not doing that, wait for the suck-swallow pattern to slow down to around four sucks per one swallow. Then, unlatch by pressing on your breast near baby’s mouth.

How frequently to breastfeed

It is advised to feed your baby when she is hungry and not based on a schedule. However, during the first few days after birth, she won’t demand much. During that time, you may have to initiate and push a bit. Notably, your little one should have at least 8 to 12 feedings a day, which means you have to nurse every two to three hours. You must understand that feeding pattern differs widely from baby to baby. Therefore, don’t get surprised or be concerned if your baby takes longer than other’s babies to feed. As your baby will get bigger and your milk supply increases, the breaks between feedings will get longer.

Signs that baby’s hungry

For you, it can be challenging in starting to know when your baby is hungry. There are few signs that show that it’s time to feed your little one. If your infant is nuzzling against your breasts or sucking furiously her own little hands, it means she is hungry. Also, if she is opening her mouth and turning her head to the side to find a food source, it’s time to feed her. Moreover, sucking on her lip or tongue and making lip-smacking sound are also pointing the same thing. Notably, don’t wait for your child to cry or shed tears because this probably means that she is uncomfortably hungry.