Nothing beats the feeling of holding your child for the first time in your hands! But with motherhood comes a lot of responsibilities. Not only do you need to take care of yourself, but you also need to keep your baby healthy by breastfeeding the child. It is crucial that the child is breastfed during the first six months of birth. Studies have shown that breast milk provides all the nutrition to the baby and give them proper nourishment.
But there are certain things about breastfeeding you need to keep in mind. Dr Neetu Talwar, Additional Director, Pediatric Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains everything about breastfeeding and what comes after.
According to the data by WHO and UNICEF, the most important points about breastfeeding a newborn that a mother should know are as follows:
But every child is different, and requirements may vary. Usually, it is recommended that feeding should be ad-lib which means that it should be as per the baby's demand. Breastfed babies usually ask for feeds at an interval of 2 to 2 and hours. If your baby is feeding very frequently, it means that the previous feed was inadequate, or the baby did not burp adequately. In the first few months, if the duration between two feds is more than three hours, you need to wake up the baby or stimulate him/her so that they feed.
Weaning is the process of switching an infant's diet from breast milk or formula to other foods and fluids. It should be a gradual process, and breastfeeds should be continued for at least a year. The foods that can be given as complementary foods are as follows:
Exclusive breastfeeding should be done in the first six months, and no readymade baby food like packaged foods should be given to them. Fresh homemade food is recommended and not readymade off counter food.
Disclaimer: Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.
