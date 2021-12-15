Breastfeed The Right Way To Keep Your Baby Healthy; Every Question Answered

Breastfeeding is crucial for the baby, especially during the first six months of birth. But when to do it? When should you stop? When to breastfeed again? Know everything here.

Nothing beats the feeling of holding your child for the first time in your hands! But with motherhood comes a lot of responsibilities. Not only do you need to take care of yourself, but you also need to keep your baby healthy by breastfeeding the child. It is crucial that the child is breastfed during the first six months of birth. Studies have shown that breast milk provides all the nutrition to the baby and give them proper nourishment.

But there are certain things about breastfeeding you need to keep in mind. Dr Neetu Talwar, Additional Director, Pediatric Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains everything about breastfeeding and what comes after.

Breastfeed The Child The Right Way

According to the data by WHO and UNICEF, the most important points about breastfeeding a newborn that a mother should know are as follows:

early initiation of breastfeeding within 1 hour of birth

exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life; and

introduction of nutritionally adequate and safe complementary (solid) foods at six months together with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond.

But every child is different, and requirements may vary. Usually, it is recommended that feeding should be ad-lib which means that it should be as per the baby's demand. Breastfed babies usually ask for feeds at an interval of 2 to 2 and hours. If your baby is feeding very frequently, it means that the previous feed was inadequate, or the baby did not burp adequately. In the first few months, if the duration between two feds is more than three hours, you need to wake up the baby or stimulate him/her so that they feed.

Switching To Other Foods And Fluids

Weaning is the process of switching an infant's diet from breast milk or formula to other foods and fluids. It should be a gradual process, and breastfeeds should be continued for at least a year. The foods that can be given as complementary foods are as follows:

Between 6 to 7 months liquids are the right complementary foods like top milk, juices (freshly squeezed at home), rice kanji, overcooked dal water, soups etc.

liquids are the right complementary foods like top milk, juices (freshly squeezed at home), rice kanji, overcooked dal water, soups etc. 7 to 9 months as the teething starts, babies can be given semi-solids like mashed potato, khichdi. Curd, curd rice, dal, fruit shakes like mango or banana shake.

as the teething starts, babies can be given semi-solids like mashed potato, khichdi. Curd, curd rice, dal, fruit shakes like mango or banana shake. After 10 months- one can mash up whatever food is being prepared at home and try to feed the baby in a consistency that the baby is comfortable with.

one can mash up whatever food is being prepared at home and try to feed the baby in a consistency that the baby is comfortable with. Water should be offered frequently in between the feed

Takeaway

Exclusive breastfeeding should be done in the first six months, and no readymade baby food like packaged foods should be given to them. Fresh homemade food is recommended and not readymade off counter food.

