Breast Feeding Vs Bottle Feeding: Let Us Understand The Pros And Cons Of Both Methods

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Women's Health
-
The ideal way to feed a new born baby is by breastfeeding. A new born baby cannot eat or drink anything else and is also not supposed to. Every doctor advices new parents against feeding formula or milk from other sources for the first six months. A baby, after birth requires the nutrients to grow and develop and he or she can only get those nutrients from their mother's milk.
Breast milk contains fatty acids, antibodies and helps the infant grow and it also helps develop their immune system. A new born also receives colostrum from their mother's milk. Colostrum is a liquid that is very rich in antibodies and which is extremely essential for a new born. Experts say that the longer a baby breast feeds, the stronger their immunity will be.
As mentioned earlier, breast milk is rich in nutrients that are essential for the baby's development. But, there are many long term factors as well. Breast milk can reduce the risk of many diseases like:
Here are some benefits for the mother:
Here are some facts that you must know about bottle feeding. Ideally, it is recommended that you do not feed your baby anything other than breast milk for the first six months. However, due to lack of time and energy many parents often opt for this method sooner than they should.
Bottle feeding is easier than breast feeding.
It is less time consuming.
It is sometimes is less painful for mothers.
It is a more convenient option especially for working moms who struggle to manage time in between work and parenting.
There are more cons when it comes to bottle feeding than pros:
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information