Breast Feeding Vs Bottle Feeding: Let Us Understand The Pros And Cons Of Both Methods

Whether you want to breast feed for baby for the first six months or alternate between formula, cow milk and breast milk is completely the parents decision. However, before making this decision, you must have full knowledge about the pros and cons of both methods.

The ideal way to feed a new born baby is by breastfeeding. A new born baby cannot eat or drink anything else and is also not supposed to. Every doctor advices new parents against feeding formula or milk from other sources for the first six months. A baby, after birth requires the nutrients to grow and develop and he or she can only get those nutrients from their mother's milk.

Breast milk contains fatty acids, antibodies and helps the infant grow and it also helps develop their immune system. A new born also receives colostrum from their mother's milk. Colostrum is a liquid that is very rich in antibodies and which is extremely essential for a new born. Experts say that the longer a baby breast feeds, the stronger their immunity will be.

Why Is Breast Milk Essential For The Baby?

As mentioned earlier, breast milk is rich in nutrients that are essential for the baby's development. But, there are many long term factors as well. Breast milk can reduce the risk of many diseases like:

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes High cholesterol Types of cancers, including childhood leukemia Risk of heart disease Chances of obesity Breast milk is very important for a child's cognitive development. The longer a child breast feeds, the sharper their brain will be and it will enhance their performance in the future as well.

Here are some benefits for the mother:

Breastfeeding can reduce risks of breast cancer Risks of obesity Type 2 diabetes

What Are The Pros And Cons Of Bottle Feeding?

Here are some facts that you must know about bottle feeding. Ideally, it is recommended that you do not feed your baby anything other than breast milk for the first six months. However, due to lack of time and energy many parents often opt for this method sooner than they should.

Pros of bottle feeding:

Bottle feeding is easier than breast feeding.

It is less time consuming.

It is sometimes is less painful for mothers.

It is a more convenient option especially for working moms who struggle to manage time in between work and parenting.

Cons of bottle feeding:

There are more cons when it comes to bottle feeding than pros:

Milk from a different source will not provide all the essential nutrients for you baby. Cow milk can cause constipation. Your baby will not receive enough antibodies. The immune system may be weak as the baby grows up to become an adult. Risk of breast cancer is high if you do not breast feed the right amount. Not breastfeeding can also become painful for the mother because the milk will accumulate in the breast. Cow milk cannot match the complexity of breast milk. Formula is costly, whereas breastmilk is for free.