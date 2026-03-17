Board exams 2026: What parents should NEVER say to their children

Board Exams 2026: here's what parents should never say to their children during exam season and learn how to reduce stress, boost confidence, and support better academic performance.

Board exams 2026 What parents should NEVER say to their children

The board exams are an important step in the academic life of any student, and they are usually accompanied by great pressure and expectations. The parenting role has never been more crucial than it is at the period of approaching the 2026 board exams. Whereas support and encouragement may enhance the confidence of the child, some of the statements may have an unintended effect of rising levels of stress and anxiety, and may even result in such conditions as Exam Anxiety.

Board exams 2026: parents should avoid saying this

This is a glimpse of what parents must never say during exam season and what they ought to say.

'Your Future is ruined if in case you do not score well'

And this is one of the worst things a parent can say. It instills fear and not motivation and exerts unwarranted strain on the kids. achievement at school does not determine the whole future of a child. Instead, promote hard work and discipline instead of emphasising only on outcomes.

'Look at Other people, they are doing better than you'

Comparison can have a devastating effect on the self-esteem of a child. Each student possesses an individual pace and strengths of learning. Constant comparison can contribute to a sense of inadequacy and stress. Instead of comparison, provide positive feedback and recognise personal progress of your child.

'You are not studying hard enough'

Many parents keep telling this to their kids which is very wrong and although even if this is the case this can demoralize children. Some of the students have already done their best and might have issues with concentration or comprehension. Be positive and ask the other person how you can help in accomplishing something be it in making a better study schedule or offering advice.

'This is the most important exam of your Life'

Although board exams are important, saying that they are life-defining puts a lot of pressure on students. This type of stress can result in burnout and panic. It is always good to make children understand that exams are not the only portion of their path and they have lots of opportunities to go.

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'Not taking breaks and just studying'

The inability to have breaks during continuous studying may decrease productivity and damage mental health. Promote a healthy habit of taking short breaks, adequate sleep and relaxation. The mind works better when it is healthy than when it is tired.

'In Case You dont score well it will be humiliating on our part'

Emotional burden is caused by making exams on the family's reputation. Children can also begin to value their performance, and that becomes part of their self-worth, which might result in anxiety later in life. Pay attention to your child and his health as opposed to what society wants.

'Comparison with sibling'

Comparison between siblings may cause bitterness and ruin relationships. It also influences the level of confidence when it is already a stressful time. Praise individual children rather than criticise them.

What Parents need to say instead?

Parents ought to be more reassuring and supportive rather than negative or pressurising. Simple sentences such as, We are proud of what you are doing, Do your best and We are here to help you can be very helpful. A peaceful and good environment at home will help the children to remain focused and confident.

Board exams are emotionally demanding in addition to being knowledge based. Parents are very crucial in determining how the children deal with this pressure. Parents can help their children to sail through exams with minimal stress and statements that are not harmful by ensuring that a conducive atmosphere is supported. It is important to keep in mind that success is not measured by marks only, it is about education, development, and health.

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