Board Exams 2026 Diet Plan: What to feed your child for better memory, focus and energy

Boost your child's performance during board exams with a smart diet plan. Know what foods improve memory, focus, and energy for exam success.

Board Exams 2026 Diet Plan: Board exams can be a stressful time for students and parents alike. While last-minute revisions and study schedules are important, what your child eats before and during exams can significantly affect their memory, concentration, and energy levels. Students can perform at their best with a balanced diet since it provides energy to the brain and the body. Here's a simple guide for parents on what to include in their child's diet during board exams.

Board exams 2026: Diet plan for students

According to Ms Ginni Kalra, Dietetics and Clinical Nutritionist, Aakash Healthcare, "The brain needs glucose and essential nutrients to function efficiently during exams. A balanced diet with fruits, nuts, and light meals helps enhance focus and memory, while junk food should be avoided to prevent fatigue and poor concentration."

Start the day with a healthy breakfast

Waking up early is important, especially on exam days. The nutritious breakfast aids in regulating the level of sugar in the blood and keeping the mind sharp. The target model that should be achieved by parents is complex carbohydrates, protein, and health-promoting fats. Options include:

Whole-grain toast and either peanut butter or egg.

Salad (oatmeal with fruits and nuts).

Banana and milk smoothies and a spoonful of nut butter.

Avoid consumption of sugary cereals or pastries, which might cause a rapid boost in energy but also a decline subsequently, leaving him or her exhausted and unable to concentrate.

Include brain-boosting foods

Some foods are known to enhance memory and concentration as well as mental ability. Incorporate these into meals and snacks:

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial to the health of the brain. Fruits: Oranges, bananas, and berries contain antioxidants and vitamins that improve memory and lower stress. Vegetables: Spinach, broccoli and carrots also have such nutrients as vitamin K or beta-carotene and improve cognitive functioning. Protein sources: The sources of protein that maintain the energy balance and enhance focus are eggs, lean chicken, fish, and legumes.

Stay hydrated

The brain requires water. With dehydration, there may be fatigue, headaches and lack of concentration. Also, a tip that can be given to children is to drink a lot of water during the day and not sugary drinks or sodas, which can be distracting.

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Smart snacking

Small healthy snacks could be taken during study breaks or even before exams to keep one energised and focused. Consider eating:

A handful of nuts or trail mix

Yoghurt with fruits

Hummus and vehicle-slammed sticks of vegetables

Given in moderation, dark chocolate can stimulate the brain

Avoid junk food, chips, or fried snacks that can make your child sluggish.

Timing matters

One should not take heavy meals immediately before exams, which would cause students to feel sleepy. Eating a light and nutritious meal 1-2 hours before an exam would be good. For example, a small oatmeal bowl or a fruit smoothie will provide the energy to your child but will not leave him or her feeling lazy.

Encourage consistency

It is not only on the exam days that a healthy diet should be taken. Eating a well-balanced diet regularly, getting enough sleep and moderate levels of exercise can also enhance general cognitive ability, thus making exam preparation very productive.

Parents should make sure that students have not only mental but also physical energy by monitoring the diet of their child. A healthy diet coupled with a light-hearted and positive atmosphere has the potential to bring out their best during the board examination.

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