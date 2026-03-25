Board Exam Results 2026: Warning signs of depression and suicidal thoughts in teens every parent must watch for

Board Exam Results 2026 can trigger emotional distress in teens. Know the key warning signs of depression and suicidal thoughts every parent should never ignore.

Exam results can be an emotionally charged moment for teenagers. In many households, marks are often linked to future success, self-worth, and social expectations. While some teens cope well, others may struggle deeply, especially if the outcome does not match their expectations or the pressure placed on them. For some, this stress can go beyond temporary disappointment and develop into serious mental health concerns like depression or even suicidal thoughts.

Warning signs of depression and suicidal thoughts in teens

According to Dr Deepika Sharma, Consultant, Clinical Psychologist, Asian Hospital, explains, "Teenagers often feel really down after they get their results and this can be very tough for them, especially when they think that how well they do in school says something about who they are as a person says Dr Aaron Beck. There are some signs that a teenager might be feeling really depressed or having thoughts about suicide such as feeling sad all the time not wanting to hang out with friends and family losing interest in things they used to enjoy, sleeping or eating much or too little getting annoyed easily feeling like they are not good enough and talking about how they do not want to be around anymore."

"Sometimes teenagers might stop talking to people. Seem really hopeless about their future. Parents and teachers need to pay attention to how teenagers are acting, not just their grades. If teenagers get help and support on and if people talk to them openly and honestly, it can make a big difference in how they feel in the long run and it can help them feel like they are heard and cared about and that they are more than just their grades," she added.

Persistent sadness and withdrawal

Constant low mood is one of the first signs of warning. It would be normal to be upset due to disappointing results, but it is worrisome that it would continue to be so in the span of weeks. Adolescents can also start to become withdrawn, shun communication and seclude themselves with divorced parents and siblings.

Loss of interest in daily activities

When a teenager demonstrates a loss of interest in hobbies, sports, or any activity that he or she was fond of before, it can be a sign of his or her emotional distress. This was one of the typical symptoms of depression and is not to be overlooked.

Changes in sleep and appetite

Alterations in sleep habits (e.g. insomnia or oversomnambulation) are the manifestations of underlying psychiatric problems. So, the lack or the excessive amount of food can be a symptom of emotional instability and stress.

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High irritability and low self-esteem

Adolescents who are experiencing post-result stress can become abnormally annoyed or easily angered. They can also indicate that they feel not valued, or they lack confidence or they repeat the statement that they are not good. These are some of the negative thought lines that get worse in case they are not controlled.

Talking about hopelessness or death

Probably, one of the most alarming red flags is when a teenager tells that he or she does not have any hope about the future or just does not want to live anymore. Even non-committal or off-the-record comments concerning death or extinction must not be ignored but action must be taken.

What can parents and teachers do?

The role of adults is of essential importance at this period. One should also pay attention to the emotional state of a teen and not just look at his or her marks. Without judging or criticising, they should be encouraged to engage in open dialogue to make them feel secure and encouraged. It can make a big difference to listen to the patient and prove that their feelings are right.

It is also significant to encourage teens and refer them to professional help when they need it. Coping strategies and emotional support can be offered to them by a trained psychologist or counsellor, depending on their needs. The situation can be prevented in the case of early intervention.

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