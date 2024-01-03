Blake Lively Praised For Normalising Using A Breast Pump In Public; Take A Look

VERIFIED

One person commented, "Love normalising pumping in public." Another person wrote, "Love seeing pumping normalised! Get it mama! Happy New Year!"

Many women opt for breast pumps when they are physically away from their babies, or cannot feed them at that very instant, but need to pump milk for consumption later. While anything to do with breastfeeding, feeding in public, using breast pumps is considered to be taboo, many celebrities have tried to normalise it. Among them is Blake Lively, who recently posted some pictures on Instagram wherein her pumping device was clearly visible, attached to her clothing.

"2023 highlights: Pumping at @disneylandparis," her caption read. The actor, who is married to 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds, welcomed her fourth child in early 2023. In the pictures, she was seen on a family trip to Disneyland Paris, where she sported an interesting accessory: her breast pump. While she wore a long-sleeved yellow shirt over a pair of jeans, the portable pump was clipped to one of the pockets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In the comment section, the 36-year-old's followers appreciated her for normalising using a breast pump in public and doing it on-the-go. One person commented, "Love normalising pumping in public." Another person wrote, "Love seeing pumping normalised! Get it mama! Happy New Year!"

TRENDING NOW

"Thank you for pumping in public and helping to make a positive change for the next generation of pumping moms out there! I'm hoping that by the time my daughters become moms they'll live in a society where moms feel comfortable and empowered to take care of their babies wherever they are. The more people see women breastfeeding in public, the more normal it becomes, so thank you for being a part of that," another comment read.

Previously, Roghayyeh Bayazi, a lactation consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune had told TheHealthSite.com that there are two types of breast pumps:

Manual breast pumps for occasional pumping; they are less expensive as compared to electric pumps, but take more effort to operate and may not be suitable for every woman.

Electric breast pumps that are small in size and require less physical effort to remove the milk; these can be plugged in or used with a battery. It is good for those who want to pump regularly and more frequently.

"The mother can carry the pump to work. The size of the flange or shield needs to be selected correctly to prevent nipple injury; it needs to cover the entire nipple and areola. The mother also needs family and society's support to be able to express milk...," Bayazi had said.

You may like to read

New mothers need to remember that while breast pumps can be used many times in a day, if the mother only expresses and does not latch the baby on, her milk supply may eventually reduce. And since it is a machine, the body needs some break from it, too. It is vital to space out its usage throughout the day to ensure effective pumping.