Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Becomes Parents To Baby Boy

Famous TV host and comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya, who were expecting their first child, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. Taking to social media, the couple announced the news about their first baby.

Bharti Singh's husband Limbachiya took to Instagram to share the news and posted a picture from their pregnancy photoshoot. "It's a boy!' he captioned the picture. Check the post here:

The post soon received heartfelt notes from people across the film industry. Umar Riaz wrote, "Finally! Congratulations to both of you." Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Yayyyyyyyyyyy." Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Yaaayyy congratulations." Rahul Vaidya commented, "OMG can't wait to see congratulations."

During her pregnancy days, in an interview, Bharti had revealed how Harsh took care of her during those 9 months. She spoke about how he managed her mood swings and gave preferences to her sudden cravings. She said, "Harsh is like my nurse, he heats the water and presses my back when it pains. At night I get these unusual cravings for channa bhatura or dairy products like paneer and Harsh is then busy checking food apps, which will deliver such food items home. I have never been fond of paneer or milk but I feel all those cravings in the middle of the night."

5 Tips For New Parents To Reduce Stress

New to parenthood? it can be both a joyful moment and a stressful one too! Becoming a new parent is not an easy job, one needs to be both physically and mentally ready to take this ride. A new baby brings a major transition screaming into your life. Here are 5 such tips that can help new parents to manage stress especially after welcoming the baby home.

Apply For Parental Leaves

Every office provides parental leaves to both the mother and the father. The first thing to do after welcoming a baby is to apply for the leaves.

Keep a Nanny or Allow A Helping Hand

It is advisable for all the new parents to make sure to never shy away from taking help from the elder or experienced ones. The mother also needs proper rest and care post-delivery of the baby, therefore draining oneself of complete energy while taking care of the baby is not a good idea. Consider taking help from parents or family members. You can also keep a nanny to help you with all the extra added responsibility during the first few months.

Take A Walk... Daily

It is important to keep your mental health at par especially after welcoming a baby for the first time. Take out sometime for a morning or an evening walk daily with your little born. It seems simple, right? But these tasks can feel insurmountable with a newborn. A clean and fresh mind is very important to keep stress at bay.

Stay Away From Hectic Plans

If you have any scheduled plan which according to you is a quite hectic task, make sure to postpone it. This phase will drain you of energy, do not make any further plans to make this phase tougher.

Maintain A Daily Planner

Note down! always make sure to note down all the important tasks you have in your bucket. This way things will be easier for you to handle and you will not forget any of the tasks.

However, the phase might look challenging, but nothing can beat the feeling of becoming a parent for the first time. It might look difficult, but it is still the most beautiful phase of life, everyone should enjoy.