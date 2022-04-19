Benefits Of Storytelling: Stop Bribing Kids With Technology, Tell Them Stories

Nowadays, parents are turning to technology to entertain their children. They put on a lullaby on their phones to put their children to sleep or a cartoon on TV to get them to eat food. It's really easy to convince young kids to do things by bribing them with technology, but nothing compares to the beauty of storytelling to kids. Storytelling plays a vital role in a young child's psychological development. It used to be part of every child's daily night routine, but now, it's extremely rare for parents to spend time telling stories about their childhood or just funny fictional stories to their child. Here are some benefits that storytelling offers to children:

It helps them become curious and imaginative

Storytelling is an extremely creative and interactive activity. Children get curious when they hear a story develop. This encourages them to think and ask questions about how the story progresses. They try to understand the valuable lessons behind a story. This is a great learning activity as their imagination grows as they have to be creative to picture the setting and the characters. With the help of colourful storybooks, they learn to relate images in the book with the story, which further increases their visualization capacity.

It helps them understand emotions and feelings

Stories can truly help a young child grasp the idea of feeling and emotions. When children listen to stories of characters they can relate to, they tend to put themselves in the character's situation and feel empathetic. They feel joyful after listening to a happy story and sad during a tragic one. Storytelling makes children more engaged than any other activity. They feel real emotions and even learn how to express them.

It helps them improve their listening and communication skills

Storytelling helps children improve their listening skills as they are encouraged to listen to the storyteller. They focus on the story and do not get distracted by external factors. They also learn to be patient and let others speak before asking a question. Their concentration level also increases because they are well aware that they will not understand the story's plot if they don't listen. In addition to improved listening skills, the child's vocabulary also expands when they listen to stories every night. They express their desires to learn the meaning of new words to understand the context of the stories. They also remember the words for a long time because they relate the word to the story.

It helps them improve their social skills

Storytelling can help young children understand different perspectives and learn to respect other people's thoughts and opinions. Children can learn a lot about the world through stories. Parents should narrate stories with meaningful messages and life lessons such as honesty, kindness, sharing, compassion, etc., to instil virtues in your little one.

It helps them sharpen their memory

Storytelling can enhance a child's memory. Parents can ask their children to remember a character's name or the plot of a story to see how much information they have retained. It is also observed that a child often remembers the stories their parents narrated to them when they were young, even as a teenager, because they associate it with the happy period in their life.

It helps them increase their cultural understanding

Stories can help young children understand the concept of different cultures, traditions, and people. Telling stories from all over the world can help children get closer to their own rich cultural heritage and history as well as respect other cultures and traditions. Parents can also narrate stories to the kids in their mother tongue to help them learn the language.

The article is contributed by Dr Meghana Kashyap, Consultant - Child and Rehabilitation Psychologist, Motherhood hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.