Middle child syndrome refers to the condition where a child believes or feels that he is being neglected because he is a middle child. According to a recent study by the National Institutes of Health, USA, neglect depends on parenting style and the middle child syndrome in particular is a myth. Birth-order circumstances and time could lead to a change in parenting style but does not cause a syndrome. According to the study, the condition has developed from low self–esteem that can develop in a child, and there is no scientific basis of this. It also notes that being a middle child can even help in developing certain personality traits that can, in fact, help them succeed in their respective jobs and relationships quicker than their older or younger siblings. Researchers list some of the skills that a middle child can develop.

They are better negotiators

The study states that the middle child has better negotiation skills than their older or younger siblings. They are literally in between sibling disputes all their life. It makes them patient, good listeners, diplomatic and better judge of arguments. They see multiple sides of a situation and only then do they come to a decision. These life skills often develop in a middle child quicker than others.

They can handle pressure

In some families, a middle child is under less parental pressure to succeed. If you are the first born, the risk is higher, the pressure is high and the risk of depression is also higher. But if you are a middle child, you have more time to learn and have your elder’s mistakes to guide you. According to the same study, being a middle child also means you have a low risk of developing ADHD or any other emotional disorder.

They have a compromising attitude

Middle children are often easy going, make friends quickly and they don’t get attached to materialistic things. They are used to sharing and compromise. Parents don’t always realise that their parenting style is different for each child. This difference makes the middle child feel neglected. Hence, they build stronger relationships elsewhere for emotional support.

They are more innovative

A middle child often finds it difficult to make a place for themselves in the family. This helps them to come up with innovative ideas to show their presence. In order to get the attention of their parents, the kid becomes more creative and finds emotional support in his skills. Once this skill is developed, it makes them more successful in their professional life.

They are team players

According to a study published in the Journal of Genetic Psychology, middle children are born in the world of sharing. Form the affection of their parents to toys, they have to share everything. Because of this, they tend to handle group situations better. Middle child develops a better collaboration skill as compared to a younger or older sibling.