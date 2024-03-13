Balancing Screen Time And Sight: What Parents Can Do To Protect Children's Eyes

Educating children about the importance of maintaining eye health is essential. Schools and healthcare providers have a role in raising awareness. (Photo: Freepik)

A common problem that parents around the world face these days is that of keeping their children away from phones and laptops, unless absolutely necessary. In the digital era, wherein even school work is supposed to happen online, technology has become a necessity and there is no escaping that. But, what most parents try to achieve is a balance between how much time their children should spend online, and what other engaging offline activities can they do so that their eyes get some rest. Not to forget the fact that during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, as schools shifted to a virtual curriculum, children spent a majority of their time hooked to the screens. This may have caused some amount of dependency.

Myopia

An eye condition called myopia has been worrying parents. It is one of the most common refractive errors that affects the younger population globally. An increase in myopia cases among children has sparked concern among parents and specialists. While it is true that genetics is a factor, the extensive use of gadgets can also play a part in this.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, a paediatric ophthalmologist and squint specialist at Centre For Sight, New Delhi says excessive use of screens during childhood can interfere with eye growth. "Continuously focusing on screens and lacking playtime can cause the eyeball to elongate, leading to myopia."

So, What Is The Solution?

According to the doctor, finding a solution to this problem is not as simple as banning screens. Devices like tablets and smartphones play a role in children's daily lives, offering valuable educational and social opportunities. As such, it is important to promote healthy screen habits while acknowledging the importance of preserving eyesight.

The 20:20:20 Guideline

Dr Sharma suggested following the 20:20:20 guideline, which means taking a 20-second break to focus on something 20 feet away for every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen. This method can reduce eye strain and lower the risk of nearsightedness.

Other Solutions

Here's what parents can keep in mind: