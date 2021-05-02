Usually a newborn pass the first poop within the first day of life i.e. 24 hours after birth. Don’t get panic after seeing your baby’s greenish-brown poop it’s normal. The baby s first poop or meconium is different from regular faeces and there is nothing to worry about in most cases. But do not just throw away your baby's first diaper it can reveal a lot about his/her future health. The composition of a baby's first poop can predict whether or not a child will develop allergies within their first year of life wrote a team of University of British