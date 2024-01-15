Baby Oral Care: Why It Is Important To Choose The Right Baby Toothbrush And Toothpaste

Start early, choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste, and turn oral care into an enjoyable and engaging routine.

Baby oral care is the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles and overall health. Read on to know how you can boost your child's oral health.

A child's smile is a beacon of joy, and it's never too early to start caring for those precious teeth. Baby oral care isn't just about aesthetics; it's about setting the stage for a lifetime of healthy smiles and overall well-being. With this piece, we intend to walk you through the significance of baby oral health, the impact it has on overall health, and how to choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste to make oral care a fun and engaging activity for your little one.

Importance of Baby's Oral Health

Baby teeth may be temporary, but their importance is enduring. They serve as placeholders for permanent teeth, guiding them into their proper positions. Neglecting baby teeth can lead to alignment issues in the future. Furthermore, healthy baby teeth aid in proper speech development and enable your child to chew their food effectively.

Choosing a Good Quality Toothpaste is Important

The choice of toothpaste is equally significant. Here's what you need to know:

Low Abrasion Formula

Good toothpaste for babies and young children generally have a lower abrasive formula compared to the maximum allowable limit. This ensures that your child's enamel is protected while effectively removing plaque and food particles.

Xylitol-Enriched

Leading toothpaste brands now incorporate Xylitol, a natural sugar substitute. Xylitol helps prevent dental cavities by making it difficult for cavity-causing bacteria to feed on enamel, thereby restricting bacterial growth.

Variety of Flavours

You want them to enjoy the process and so ensure that you choose toothpastes that are flavourful, make them enjoy the experience and most importantly leaves a great breathing impression to top it all. You can choose fruit-based flavours like strawberry, apple-banana, mix fruit, mint etc to make it a little more fun for your baby.

Choosing the Right Toothbrush

Selecting the right toothbrush for your baby is a crucial step in ensuring effective oral care. Here's what you need to consider:

For 0 to 4 Months Babies

Gum Massager & Gel. At around the age of 4 months, babies' gum starts developing and it is important to massage those gums for them to become healthy. There are gum massagers available in the market that help sanitize and soothe the discomfort when gums are developing. For proper hygiene use a finger brush along with a massager to gently massage babies gum. These massagers should be free from preservatives as babies might swallow it. Chamomile and Xylitol are two important ingredients to look out for as they help in soothing and sanitizing. There are massager + brush combos available in the market for better care.

6 months to 36 months Babies

Soft tapered bristles provide a gentle touch, making them ideal for sensitive areas, ensuring effective and comfortable use for babies. It ensures thorough cleaning without harming the enamel and gums of the baby's teeth. Opting for BPA-free bristles is recommended for a child-safe choice. Moreover, parents should ensure that the overall shape of the toothbrush is ergonomic, fitting comfortably in baby's hand. This can enhance baby's control and ease of movement during brushing.

36 months- 8 years Kids

For the babies above 36 months, the right choice is to choose Soft tapered bristles, and designed toothbrushes that can shape to fit in the mouth. Tapered bristles should be soft and flexible to avoid causing damage to the gums and enamel. Consider using materials that are gentle yet durable.

Electric Toothbrush

Electric toothbrushes for kids are not only efficient but also make brushing a fun and interactive activity. Many come with colourful designs and characters that children adore. The gentle vibrations and built-in timers along with soft tapered bristles ensures a thorough cleaning without being harsh on their sensitive gums.

On a concluding note, baby oral care is the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles and overall health. Start early, choose the right toothbrush and toothpaste, and turn oral care into an enjoyable and engaging routine. With these steps, you can ensure that your child's oral health remains a source of happiness and well-being throughout their life.

(This article is authored by Mr Rajesh Vohra, in assistance with Chicco Research Centre)