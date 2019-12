One of the most effective solutions to treat constipation in babies and kids, prune juice is a natural laxative that helps your baby promote soft stool that is easy to pass. © Shutterstock

Constipation is very common among babies and it is nothing to panic about. It can be easily cured. But the only problem is that this condition can be very uncomfortable for your baby. It is common for a breast-fed baby to pass stool every other day. A formula-fed baby, on the other hand, may pass stool multiple times in a day. This is perfectly normal. Your baby’s constipation depends on many things that you may not even consider. The kind of milk, solid foods, medications, infections and high-fat foods may also be behind this condition. Avoid bananas, carrots, rice and cereals if the condition continues. Another reason behind your baby’s constipation may be because he is not getting enough water or milk.

Don’t treat your baby’s constipation with laxatives. Try some herbal and natural remedies first. But if it, persists consult a doctor.

Natural Remedies for Constipation in Children

Before choosing the best remedy to help your child pass their bowel movements, make sure you speak to a doctor or paediatrician first to ensure that doing so would be the right decision for your child.

Prune Juice

One of the most effective solutions to treat constipation in babies and kids, prune juice is a natural laxative that helps your baby promote soft stool that is easy to pass. You can use this remedy for children older than 6 months, but if they are younger make sure to consult your pediatrician first.

Raisins

Raisins are one of the easiest to use home remedies in treating constipation problems because they are a good source of minerals like calcium, iron, potassium and magnesium. This remedy is recommended for children over 1 year. If younger, raisins can be added to water and blended and consumed.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural laxative that helps to relieve difficulty in pooping and irregular bowel movements. You can try to give 2 ml of virgin coconut oil in baby’s diet to loosen the stool, or you can apply a small amount to your baby’s anus for instant relief that will encourage your baby to poop. A small amount can be taken by children over 6 months and can be rubbed on their bottom for babies younger than 6 months.

Tomato

Tomatoes are known for their laxative abilities too. Give tomato juice to your child in their daily diet to maintain healthy bowel movements. This remedy is intended for children older than 6 months.

Papaya

Fruits like papaya are natural laxatives. Papayas aid in regular bowel movements, help to improve the digestion system and prevent constipation problems. Your child can either eat papaya or drink it in a smoothie, but it is only recommended for children over 6 months.

Pear Juice

Pear juice is an effective way to treat constipation in kids. It juice is high in pectin and dietary fiber, which helps to improve the bowel movements. A pear can be added with water and consumed by children who are older than 4 months.

Warm Bath

Fill a tub with lukewarm water, let your baby sit in this water for 15-20 minutes. The warmth of water relaxes the anal muscles and helps to produce a bowel movement.

Stomach Massage

An effective method for relief from constipation, stomach massages help reduce discomfort and pain and gives the relaxation from tummy tightness. Gently massage the baby’s belly with mustard oil or coconut oil in a clockwise direction. Pressure should be very light. This remedy can be used for babies as old as 4 weeks.

Text sourced from zliving.com