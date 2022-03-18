World Sleep Day 2022: Why Doesn't Your Baby Sleep And How To Deal With It?

Finding it hard to get your newborns and toddlers to sleep? Know the possible reasons behind and tricks to help your baby sleep all night - because it's World Sleep Day.

Every parent wants their newborn to sleep peacefully and in turn let them sleep in peace. A young child who is developing both mentally and physically needs an average of 12 hours of sleep. Unfortunately, most parents find it hard to get their newborns and toddlers to sleep. Countless sleepless nights are not a rare sight to see amongst new parents, so they simply accept it without questioning their baby's sleep pattern. They are unaware of the many reasons why a baby finds it hard to sleep and the various tips and tricks that can help your baby sleep all night.

Dr. Krishna Prasad, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore, explains it all here on World Sleep Day. If you are also tired of being awake at odd hours with your baby and want to find the solutions to help your little one sleep through the night, continue reading!

Why doesn't my baby sleep, and what can I do about it?

Your baby mixes up day and night

Many babies develop a habit of sleeping during the day and staying wide awake during the night. This is known as the day/night reverse schedule. Although this is just temporary, and a baby's nocturnal ways will adjust to life on the outside, it becomes exhausting for many parents as it disrupts their daily routine. Some of the ways you can help your baby identify day and night are by limiting the duration of naps during the daytime. Keep them awake a little longer during the day so that they get tired and sleep during the night. You should also take your baby outside in the natural light to help them reset their internal clock. If you can't get them out, try to keep them near a window in bright light during the day and in a dark or low light room during the night. Also, make sure to prevent any disturbance like sound or movement near the baby's sleeping area at night.

Your baby needs food

Newborns and toddlers who are breastfed often wake up in the middle of the night because they feel hungry. Since the milk is digested quickly, they need to fill their empty tummies multiple times during the night. Hunger and thirst are some of the most common reasons why babies find it difficult to sleep. Food is essential for them to grow, so it is not recommended that you deprive them of food to change their habits. Even if you have fed your baby a few hours ago, you should check to see if your little one needs food again. If you feel that your baby is feeding too much and too often, it is advised to consult your child's paediatrician.

Your baby is not feeling well

A newborn baby is sensitive to many things, and there is always something going on with their body. They may be teething, suffering a cold, having allergies, or even having trouble with their digestive system. Like an adult, a child also finds it challenging to have a sound sleep while going through those problems. They may twist and turn to express their discomfort, and if you feel that your baby is in pain, you should immediately visit a paediatrician and get them checked.

Takeaways

If your baby is still making your life a little complicated by not sleeping on time, don't worry. It is a part of a new parent's life. You will be able to get your children into a healthy sleep routine as they get older. While it's easy to get exhausted and sleep-deprived while trying to get your baby to sleep, you should take time to understand your baby's habits and expressions so that you help them sleep better. If you still have concerns, it is best to talk with your paediatrician or contact a sleep specialist to have an expert's opinion.

World Sleep Day is an annual event held the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. Organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society, it is celebrated with in intention to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. The Theme for World Sleep Day 2022, is "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World."