Why Skin-To-Skin Contact Between Mothers And Newborns Is So Important?

Skin-to-skin contact strengthens the emotional bond between a mother and a child. This is also very important for premature babies in NICU.

When a baby is born, most doctors and nurses ensure that the baby is given to the mother right after the birth allowing them to have skin-to-skin contact. Enabling skin-to-skin contact from the time of birth has many benefits for both the mother and baby. This practice is also highly encouraged for mothers giving birth to premature babies.

"Premature babies are born earlier and tend to get separated from their mothers for caring in neonatal care units (NICU). But it is essential to promote skin-to-skin contact between mothers and their newborns," asserts Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Skin-to-skin contact happens right after the birth when the baby is given to its mother after birth. The baby is cleaned and dried and then left on the mother's chest, without any clothes between them, with only a blanket covering them till the first feeding.

Placing your baby skin-to-skin on your body has proven to be one of the best things mothers can do! Various studies have confirmed that spending time with the newborn in skin-to-skin contact is beneficial for both the mother and baby. A newborn baby experiences things with the help of touch, and so skin-to-skin contact is very important, even when the baby is in neonatal care units.

Below, Dr Birajdar tells you more about the benefits of skin-to-skin contact between mothers and newborns.

Benefits of skin-to-skin contact for babies and mothers

The emotional bond between a mother and a child is strengthened via skin-to-skin contact, says Dr Birajdar.

You may like to read

How having skin-to-skin contact with their mothers benefits the newborns?

Dr Birajdar says, "When the baby's skin contact happens with the mother, he/she opens eyes. This helps the baby to get familiar with the voice and touch."

He adds, "Babies are able to absorb and digest nutrients, correct body temperature, don't cry often, tend to experience stable heartbeat and breathing, good blood oxygen levels, improved brain development, and function as well as parental attachment, successful at breastfeeding immediately after birth, thermoregulation and with the stronger immune system. It will help the baby to stay warm and comforted, safeguard the baby from infection, set up healthy gut bacteria, lowers the chances of bleeding after the birth, and even develops the baby's brain."

How skin-to-skin contact with newborns is beneficial for new mothers?

For the mother, this touch helps with motherly instincts and bonds better with the child. This way, the mother is able to get to know the child in a better way: his sleep pattern, signs of discomfort, and any signs of illness. Over time, mothers will be able to differentiate regarding baby crying. Additionally, mothers will have positive breastfeeding, good breast milk production, reduced postpartum bleeding, and lower risk of postpartum depression too, says the paediatrician.