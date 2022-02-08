Advantages of Kangaroo care for fathers

Which Babies Should Be Given Kangaroo Father Care?

Kangaroo care helps strengthen the bond with the baby.

Fathers are equally taking part in nurturing newborns. Kangaroo care is encouraged by experts and widely practiced by fathers.

Want to make a great start to fatherhood? Heard about Kangaroo care? If not then we tell you what it is all about. Do read about this, and get to know how to start with it.

Fathers today are redefining the concept of parenting by coming forward and taking various initiatives. Now, the new novel concept of dividing duties and responsibilities is helping a couple to create a balanced atmosphere. Fathers are equally taking part in nurturing newborns. Kangaroo care is encouraged by experts and widely practiced by fathers. Here, Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi, Pune explains what kangaroo care is and what are its benefits.

What is Kangaroo care?

It is the method of holding a baby in such a way that there is skin-to-skin contact. The baby, who should be naked except for a diaper, is placed in an upright position against the bare chest of the parent. A blanket, shirt, hospital gown is wrapped over the baby's back for warmth. Not only mothers, now even fathers are coming forward and carrying out it without hesitation.

Who can be given Kangaroo father care?

It is given to premature infants while they are still in the hospital. There is higher morbidity and mortality in babies owing to infections, respiratory problems due to a lack of attention. Those babies seeking Kangaroo care will be held close to their bodies; they will not only survive but will grow, and even thrive. Thus, it is imperative for even fathers just like mothers to provide skin-to-skin contact with their preterm babies for several hours per day. Even full-term babies can be given Kangaroo care.

Know about the benefits of kangaroo care for the baby

It will help to stabilize the baby's heart rate, allow to enhance the baby's breathing pattern, improve oxygen saturation levels, sleep better, reduce crying, successful breastfeeding.

Advantages of Kangaroo care for fathers

Strengthening the bond with the baby, and the feeling of closeness, making you confident and helping to care for the newborn, increase the sense of control.

What to do before Kangaroo care?

Make sure to visit the toilet. Do not take a medication just before the Kangaroo care.

Do not use soaps or perfume/aftershave having a strong fragrance as they can be overwhelming for babies. The babies may find it difficult to breathe when they are closer to the body.

Fathers, remember to wash your hands properly before touching the baby.

While practicing Kangaroo care, wrap the t-shirt around the baby to keep him/her warm. Or else, you can even use a blanket.

