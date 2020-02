Your baby loves it when you give him a gentle massage after a bath. Massage can also soothe your baby and help him fall asleep. That gentle and rhythmic strokes are also a way to express your love and care for your baby. In addition, massage can improve your baby’s weight gain, aid digestion, improve blood circulation, and ease teething pain. One study found that massage in the early days helped newborns recover from jaundice faster.

Infant massage can benefit mom and dad too

Not just your little one, but it can benefit you and your partner as well. As you move your hands on your baby’s body in rhythmic strokes, it helps stimulate the production of the feel-good hormone oxytocin in you, your baby and even your partner, who is fondly watching you two.

Not just it lifts your mood, giving your baby a massage makes you feel more empowered as a parent. This is also your special time together. You’re chatting to him and making eye contact with him.

A regular massage with dad at bedtime can be a great way to bring your baby and partner closer together. It can also help relieve stress for your partner, after a long day at work.

Tips for baby massage

Use oils or a moisturiser while massaging your baby. It will help your hands to glide smoothly over your baby’s skin. Talk softly, hum or sing to your baby while you are massaging. This will make it more reassuring for your baby.

Best time to massage your baby – Pick a time between feeds so that he won’t be too hungry or too full. But don’t start just before her nap. The best time to massage your baby is when she is awake but settled.

You can make it part of your baby’s bedtime routine, perhaps after a bath and before a bedtime feed. A massage before bedtime will help your baby to calm down and get ready for sleep.

This is a special time for you and your baby, so make sure there aren’t any distractions in the room – it could be your pet, mobile phone.

Initially, start with your baby’s legs until she gets used to the sensation. You may then follow a routine pattern, massaging your baby’s legs before her arms, hands and body. Read your baby’s cues to know which strokes he’s likes or dislikes. If your baby starts to cry, it may mean he had enough of it. Then you should stop it.