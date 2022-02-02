What To Do If Your Toddler Keeps Climbing Out Of The Crib - An Expert Explains Steps Of Prevention

How to prevent your kid from climbing out of the crib.

If your toddler has started climbing out of the crib, be very careful. This can sometime cause injuries to the baby and can even lead to sudden infant death syndrome. Here is what parents can do to prevent them from doing so.

As soon as your toddler hits one, you might find them climbing the furniture or on your bedside at 5 in the morning. No matter how much this new milestone will make you feel proud about your little one, it might also fill you with fear and anxiety. Your toddler might narrowly escape a lot of injuries, and this could be frightening. As safe as you thought your toddler's crib would be to sleep in, you never know when they might start climbing out of it, passing through the jailbreak. If your toddler has already started doing that, here is what you must know to prevent them from doing so.

Prevent your kid from climbing out of the crib

Use sleep sacks

Sleep sacks or wearable blankets can be used as alternatives to normal blankets. Sleep sacks can keep your toddler's arms and feet in place. They can still move their arms and feet but are not too comfortable standing and climbing out of the crib. Your baby might still figure out ways to open the zippers, therefore, if this happens, you can make them wear it backwards.

Lower the crib mattress

You should lower the crib mattress to the lowest possible point near the ground until your baby learns to sit and stand on their own. Your baby will not be able to climb down the crib rails. Also, make sure there is no furniture near the crib which your baby can use as a support to climb out of the crib.

Keep the crib decluttered

Make sure that the crib is not cluttered with toys and pillows. Your toddler can learn to use them as a boost to climb out of the crib. Several toys can also cause injuries to the baby and can even lead to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Therefore, keep the crib free of such items.

Say "No"

Whenever you see your toddler climbing out of the crib make your disapproval clear by saying "no" as it can stop them from doing it more often.

Keep calm if you catch them doing it

Make sure you do not overreact when you see your baby out of the crib for the first time. Their actions in future will depend on how you react. Instead of overreacting and taking major decisions like getting a toddler bed, you should try to stay calm and think of other ways of prevention. A big reaction might motivate repeated behaviour.

Use the crib only for sleep

Do not put your baby in the crib if they want to play. This will change their idea of the crib as they will feel that the crib is used for playing only. You should create it as a designated area for sleep only. Also, if your toddler is angry or irritated, do not put them in the crib. This can give them a wrong idea and your child would want to get out of the crib during the nights as well.

When should you switch to a bed?

If your toddler is just a year old, getting a toddler bed in a hurry can be a bad idea. As soon as your child turns 18 months old, you can buy a bed. You can think about getting a toddler bed after you have tried all possible methods to prevent them from climbing out of the crib. Make sure you try all these methods, as getting a bed early can be tricky.

Preventing injuries

Babyproof the house as toddlers can create a lot of mess and hurt themselves in the process. Cover up all the electrical sockets and secure the windows. Keep the rooms free of sharp things and small items to prevent choking. Create a safe environment for your toddler to play in the house.

The article is authored by Dr. Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

