What To Do If Your Toddler Is Suffering From Hives

Hives are common in children. Read on to know the causes, other signs and symptoms and how it can be treated.

Do you see bumps that appear like bug bites on your toddler's skin? It might be hives! Also known as urticaria, hives are raised patches or bumps on the skin, which seem red and swollen. The outbreak of hives might be due to an allergic reaction from certain foods and drinks or medications. Hives are common among children and can appear in just one part or all parts of the body.

Symptoms of hives

If your kid is suffering from hives, they will have red itchy rashes, which could vary in size (from one-half inch to several inches). Other signs and symptoms of urticaria are:

Patches in a group on only one part or all the parts of the body

Spots may go away from an area within 24 hours but appear in some other area later

Stinging/burning

Swelling of the skin

Commonly, rashes may appear on hands, feet, face and genitals, but they can also appear on other parts. In some cases, hives can become a serious condition if a few more underlying symptoms appear, making it worse. If your child is suffering from swelling on the face, tongue and throat, along with difficulty in breathing, wheezing, tightness in the chest and dizziness, you need to consult a doctor immediately. Also, angioedema or swelling beneath the surface of the skin can develop in hives.

You must also seek immediate medical attention if your toddler has developed hives after a new medication, highly allergic foods or bee sting.

Sometimes, hives can also appear due to anaphylactic shock, a severe allergic reaction, which is rare. It is accompanied by loss of consciousness, throat swelling and difficulty breathing.

What are the causes of hives?

Hives among children are mainly caused as a result of an allergic reaction. But it becomes difficult to know what might have caused the allergy. Hives usually appear within a few minutes or 24 hours, so it becomes easier to identify the trigger. See if your child has started using a new soap, eats processed or highly allergic foods, etc. Some of the common triggers of urticaria can be:

Foods like eggs, peanuts, shellfish

Pollen and pet irritants

Medication

Lotions and soaps

Aspirin

Penicillin

Insect bites and stings (yellow jackets, bees, chiggers, mosquitos, fleas)

Environmental factors (changes in hot or cold weather)

Viral infections like cold or gastrointestinal virus

How can hives be treated?

Your healthcare provider will suggest the best treatment for hives based on your child's symptoms, age and overall health status. The treatment will also depend on the trigger. If your toddler is allergic to some medication, it is better to stay away from that known trigger.

Your toddler's doctor can also prescribe antihistamines like Benadryl and hydroxyzine, which can make some kids either hyperactive or sleepy. But make sure you give antihistamines to your infant or toddler only after consulting a doctor. To reduce the itch and stinging sensation, you may apply calamine lotion, cortisone cream or even a mixture of water and baking soda. In some cases, cold compresses are also effective.

Hives accompanied by severe symptoms, like angioedema may require a stronger antihistamine or oral steroid. Some allergic reactions can also put an individual's life at risk. Therefore, if any severe symptoms appear, like that of the flu or fever, you must seek medical attention.

The article is written by Dr Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore.