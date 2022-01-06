What Parents Can Do To Boost Immunity Of A Premature Baby

Because they have immature immune systems, premature babies are more vulnerable to infections. Here's how to boost their immunity.

Some premature babies need to stay in newborn intensive care unit (NICU) until their vital organs are develop enough to stay alive without medical support. There, the NICU team will brief you regarding how to protect the baby by keeping infections at bay. After your baby is discharged, it will be imperative for you to follow the nutrition advice given by the doctor. Herein, an expert tells you about the vital steps you need to take to boost the baby's immunity. Follow the instructions given by the expert in the article below.

Enhancing the child's immune system in a natural way will be helpful in bonding with him/her and is considered safe when done as suggested by the expert. This will help your baby to fight allergies and infections and stay strong. These tips can be helpful for you.

Probiotics

It can be beneficial in boosting the child's immunity. Yes, that's right! You will be surprised to know that around 80 per cent of the body's immunity is found within the gut! Probiotics can make a huge difference when it comes to your child's overall well-being. There are lots of powder options, put in bottles for your baby or mix in their baby food.

Opt for essential oils

Parents can use natural healing options like essential oils while the baby is in the NICU to help him/her heal. Using lavender oil can calm your baby, tea tree oil can help with healing and peppermint can help you avoid fever and aid to ease digestion. Remember, these oils can be used with a carrier oil like coconut, olive, or another oil on the baby's feet in combination with essential oil.

Massage can do the trick

Massaging your preemie can do the trick. Your baby will be able to reduce stress, increase immunity and gain weight faster. Different massage techniques can be used to bond with the baby. Use a good essential oil and give a quick massage to your little one. He/she will surely have a sound sleep after that and will feel good.

Understand the value of nutrition

Want your baby to achieve the developmental milestone of his/her age without any difficulty then pay attention to the nutrition. Breastfeeding should be done without fail as recommended by the doctor. Do not compromise on that ever as it is beneficial for both, the mother and baby.

Skin-to-skin contact with the baby

Opt for Kangaroo care by dressing your infant in a nappy and letting him/her rest on the chest. It reduces the pain or the stress your child goes through. It also promotes healthy weight gain, helps regulate the baby's heart rate and breathing. This way, you will be able to strengthen the bond with your little one.

The article is contributed by Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.