What Is Congenital Septal Defect In Babies And Its Causes?

VERIFIED

For parents and caregivers, awareness and understanding of this condition are essential for timely intervention and support.

The arrival of a newborn baby is a moment of immense joy and anticipation for parents, but it can be worrying for the baby's health. Among various health concerns, congenital septal defect is a significant concern. These genetic heart conditions affect the structure and function of the baby's heart. Dr Banu K., Consultant Paediatrician & Adolescent Physician, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Chennai,says that it is essential to understand congenital septal defects, their possible causes, and their impact on affected babies.

Understanding Congenital Septal Defects

Congenital septal defects are a subgroup of congenital heart defects, which means they are present from birth. These conditions include abnormalities in the septum, the heart's inner wall separating its four chambers: two atria (upper chambers) and two ventricles (lower chambers). Congenital septal defects appear as openings or holes in this septum, allowing blood to flow between the chambers in a way it should not.

There are two primary types of congenital septal defect:

TRENDING NOW

Atrial Septal Defect (ASD): In ASD, a hole exists in the septum that separates the two atria. This permits overloading the right side of the heart. Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD): VSD involves a septum hole separating the two ventricles. This leads to a blending of oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood, causing the heart to exert tremendous effort to pump oxygenated blood to the body.

Causes Of Congenital Septal Defects

While the precise causes of congenital septal defects remain elusive in many cases, a combination of genetic and environmental factors may contribute.

These factors may include:

You may like to read

Genetic Factors: In some instances, genetic mutations or abnormalities passed from parents to their children can be linked to congenital septal defects. Environmental Factors: Exposure to specific environmental factors during pregnancy, such as maternal infections or contact with certain medications or toxins, may increase the risk of congenital heart defects, including septal defects. Medical Conditions: Maternal health conditions, like diabetes or phenylketonuria (PKU), have been associated with an elevated risk of congenital heart defects. Family History: A family history of congenital heart defects can also raise the likelihood of a baby being born with a septal defect. However, it is noteworthy that septal defects cause heart issues.

Effects On Infants And Children

The impact of congenital septal defects on an infant can vary depending on the size and location of the septal hole. Minor defects may not result in significant symptoms or complications and might even close naturally as the child grows.

Conversely, more significant defects can lead to more noticeable effects, including:

Breathing Difficulties: Infants with more significant septal defects may struggle with proper breathing, exhibiting rapid breathing or respiratory distress. Poor Growth: Some babies with congenital septal defects may encounter challenges in gaining weight or achieving healthy growth. Fatigue: The increased workload on the heart, required for efficient blood pumping, can lead to fatigue, hindering the child's ability to engage in physical activities. Frequent Respiratory Infections: Children with septal defects mixing oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood.

Conclusion

Congenital septal defects present a complex challenge involving the heart's structure in newborns. Although the specific causes may vary, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly enhance the long-term prognosis for affected children, enabling them to lead healthy lives. For parents and caregivers, awareness and understanding of this condition are essential for timely intervention and support.