Planning for a baby's arrival and choosing baby products, especially for first-time parents, can be both joyful and challenging. With so many options, a factor one shouldn't overlook, whether you're purchasing, borrowing, gifting or receiving any baby products, is the baby's safety. After all, babies are the gentlest creation, and so is their skin. Their skin is delicate and prone to irritation and dryness. So, amongst an array of products in the market, you should choose mild and gentle yet effective skincare solutions that protect your baby's skin from environmental irritants. Choose products that are made specifically for infants. These products help maintain a balanced pH on your baby's skin and prevent skin irritation and allergies.

Any toxic chemicals on your baby's skin can cause rashes, eczema, baby acne, and other skin problems. Examine all the ingredients carefully before buying the products.

Choose products for your baby's skin that should be free of parabens, sulphates, silicones, mineral oils, and other potentially harmful chemicals.

Avoid ingredients like strong soaps, fragrances, and alcohol as they cause allergic reactions to the baby's skin.

Look for products that are tested to meet international safety standards and indicate this clearly on the label.

Buy products that are dermatologically approved. These dermatologically certified products are designed specifically for the delicate skin of newborns, ensuring that even the most sensitive skin is protected. Examine all the product certifications available on the brand's website as well.

Best ingredients for baby skin

Products labelled "100 Per Cent Natural" are not always devoid of harmful preservatives or chemicals. Always research unknown ingredients listed on a product's label to confirm that it is safe for newborns and young children.

The best and safest bet for your baby is to choose baby skin care products that contain ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, natural vitamin E, aloe vera, almond oil, and other plant-based compounds. These natural products help keep your baby's skin smooth and supple for longer.

A baby's skin needs moisturisation and nourishment as it loses moisture rapidly in the first few months. Choose a natural baby product that moisturises and nourishes your baby's skin while protecting and keeping it healthy.

Understanding ingredients and your baby's skin conditions can help you choose the best skin care products for your baby. Babies don't have a natural skin barrier and develop one over time; their skin requires extra attention and care. Choose gentle, mild, and safe products for your itty bitty baby. Happy Parenthood!

The article is contributed by Akanksha Sharma, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at CITTA.