The Best Way To Soothe A Crying Infant – Carry The Baby and Walk For 5 Minutes

Excessive crying in infants can lead to parental stress. Japanese scientists have found the best strategy to soothe crying infants.

I get so frustrated when my baby won't stop crying and refuse to sleep? If you're a new parent, you can relate to this feeling. Try this trick next time your baby cry excessively - Carry the baby and walk for five minutes. Scientists at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan say this is the best strategy to soothe a crying baby.

The scientists presented this evidence-based soothing strategy in a paper recently published in the journal Current Biology.

Excessive crying in infants is concerning as it can lead to parental stress, especially for inexperienced parents, and even infant maltreatment in rare cases, said Kumi Kuroda, one of the study authors.

Trick to soothe a crying baby: It's called transport response

The scientists derived this 5-minute walk strategy after observing the transport response, the relaxed reaction of the infants while being carried, seen in many mammals such as mice, dogs, and monkeys. They found that when these animals carry their infants and walk, the bodies of their little ones tend to become docile and their heart rates slow.

The team then compared these effects of the transport response with motionless maternal holding, rocking and other conditions in human infants as well as examined if the effects persist with longer carrying.

They found that when the babies were being held by their walking mothers, the crying infants calmed down and their heart rates slowed within 30 seconds. A similar calming effect was also observed when the crying babies were placed in a rocking cot. But this effect was not seen when they were held by their sitting mothers or placed in a still crib.

So, new mothers, just holding the baby is not enough to soothe the crying infant, you need to move also. Movement has calming effects, likely activating a baby's transport response, said the scientists.

In the study, all crying babies stopped crying, and nearly half of them fell asleep when their mothers walked holding them for about five minutes.

Hold a little longer before you put your sleepy baby to bed

If you don't want to wake the baby up, hold him/her a little longer before being laid down to bed. More than one-third of the sleepy babies became alert again within 20 seconds when their mothers tried to put them to bed.

Explaining this reaction, the scientists said that physiological responses, such as changes in heart rate, can wake the babies up the second their bodies detach from their mothers.

However, the infants were less likely to wake up during the process, if they were asleep for a longer period before being laid down.

Follow these three steps to soothe crying infants and make them sleep

Based on their findings, Kuroda's team recommends parents to follow these three steps for soothing and promoting sleep in crying infants.

Hold crying infants and walk with them for five minutes, Sit and hold the infants for another five to eight minutes Then put them to bed.

Although the study involved only mothers, the scientists believe that the effects may be similar in any caregiver.