Teaching Babies To Walk: Things Parents Should Keep In Mind

As babies start learning to walk, parents can help and support them in many ways. Here is a guide to teach your baby how to walk.

It is always a precious moment when you see your child taking their first steps! Your child might have already achieved little milestones like learning to sit, eat, laugh and talk. As your child's first birthday approaches, they might even start learning to walk. Babies usually start walking when they turn 12 months old. However, for some, it can be early or later. It will take some time and a few falls for your baby to walk properly. As they go through certain stages, from crawling to learning how to stand, you can help and support them in many ways.

Teaching babies to walk

You can help your child through several stages by not pushing the process and supporting them through their milestones. Here is a guide to teach your baby how to walk:

Create a safe space

Make sure you babyproof your house and clear floors from clutter. Keep rooms close with tricky objects, which can be hazards for the baby. Babyproofing will avoid any injuries and give your baby some confidence to move here and there.

Help your baby pull

Teach your baby balance, as they will start pulling themselves up on furniture and even you. Help them stand with support and teach them how to bend their knees to sit on the floor. This will prevent falls as your child will know how to balance themselves in a standing position.

Building strong core muscles

Before learning how to walk, your child must have the required amount of strength in their muscles to stand and walk. Ask your baby to sit on a baby-sized stool without back support, with their feet on the floor. There should be an adult present to supervise the baby. Throw a few toys on the floor and ask them to bend and pick them up. This way, your baby will learn about the transition from sitting to rising and bending. The exercise will also strengthen their back, shoulders and legs.

Help them cruise

Your baby will take the support of a sofa or table to stand and walk. This is known as cruising. Teach them to walk with one hand on the sofa and the other gripping your hand by moving along the furniture. You can even keep a toy at the end of the sofa for them to reach it.

Up and down movement

Walking helps babies to move forward. However, it is also important for them to move up and down and balance themselves. You can blow some bubbles so that, they can reach them in an upward and downward direction. Your baby will also get a sense of different heights. While doing so, they will learn how to squat, which helps build lower body strength.

Let them stand without help

After your baby learns to stand with help and support, it is time to teach them how to balance without any help. Sit with your child on the floor and make them stand. Leave their hand for a few seconds and let them balance for a few seconds before they tumble. Do not forget to praise your child after every attempt.

Cheer them on their first steps

Nothing is more memorable than witnessing your child take their first steps without help. Even if they walk just for a few seconds, praise them for their small victory to encourage them. It will still take them some time to walk properly.

Things to keep in mind

Keep your child away from sharp edges and fragile items which can harm the baby.

Avoid using walkers as they can slow down your baby's development. They can also be quite dangerous and harm your baby. They can fall down the stairs or into an uncovered pool with walkers.

Avoid pushing your baby to walk. Even if your child seems ready, it might take them some time to learn everything. It is better to repeat and practice exercises every day to help them walk.

The article is written by Dr. Santosh Kumar, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.