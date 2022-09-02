Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Is A Common Cause Of Infant Deaths: Things New Parents Need To Know

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is genetic disorder seen in one in 10,000 live-born babies, but is the most common cause of death in the infantile age group.

A common infantile-onset neuromuscular disorder, Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is characterized by weakness and wasting (atrophy) in muscles used for movement (skeletal muscles). It is a genetic disorder associated with the loss of specialized nerve cells, called motor neurons that control muscle movement. The incidence of SMA is one in 10,000 live-born babies and is the most common cause of death in the infantile age group. In a recent Indian study, however, the SMA carrier frequency was 1 in 38.

Spinal muscular atrophy is categorized into four types: SMA type 1,2,3 and 4. The most severe form of spinal muscular atrophy is the SMA type 1, with infantile-onset, where the infants die or are ventilator-dependent by two years of age. Children with SMA type 2 are sitters, and type 3 are able to walk independently for some time but eventually are wheelchair bound. SMA type 4 is late-onset and usually occurs after age 35. Also known as adult-onset SMA, it cause muscle weakness, twitching, or breathing problems. Read on to learn more about this rare condition from the experts.

The impact Spinal Muscular Atrophy Has On A Person's Life

Dr. Ajit Singh Baghela, Pediatric Neurologist, Artemis Hospital, Gurgaon, elaborates:

SMA, also known as spinal muscular atrophy, is a rare disease that can have a serious impact on a child's life. SMA often affects one in every 10,000 live births worldwide and one in every 7,744 live births in India. Breathing issues at birth and mild weakness as an adult are just two of the many impairments caused by SMN1 gene abnormalities. All SMA infants are not able to control their movements. In comparison, an older child may have trouble getting up from the floor or climbing stairs. A child with SMA may even lose the ability to stand, walk, or run, and they frequently experience breathing problems or trouble feeding. Due to the increasing weakening of the back muscles, scoliosis, or a bent spine, can in the long run significantly exacerbate the disease's progression. Other serious effects of SMA include fractured bones, dislocated hips, malnutrition, and dehydration because of difficulties swallowing and eating. SMA patients can even require hospitalization due to recurrent respiratory infections and assistive device

How is Spinal Muscular Atrophy Diagnosed

Dr. Rajni Farmania, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist, BLK- Max Super Specialty Hospital, says:

Receiving an early diagnosis in cases of spinal muscular atrophy can be helpful for managing the condition in the best way. Clinical suspicion along with supportive investigations like creatine kinase levels, nerve conduction study, electromyography (EMG), muscle biopsy marks the probable disorder. Due to the age-dependent variable phenotype and overlap with other clinical illnesses that are comparable, genetic testing remains the method of choice for diagnosis. The SMN1 gene deletion and SMN2 copy number are tested using the multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA) for genetic diagnosis. Other alternative tests like gene sequencing can be used if the results of a genetic test are inconclusive or prove to be negative despite a strong clinical suspicion.

You may like to read